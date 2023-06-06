Olawepo-Hashim: Fuel Subsidy Removal is a Necessary Pain for Nigeria’s Economic Recovery

Former presidential candidate and businessman Mr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has urged the Labour Movement and other social groups to see the elimination of the fuel subsidy as a necessary, albeit painful, step to revitalize Nigeria’s ailing economy.
In a press release from his Abuja media office on Monday, Olawepo-Hashim clarified that the subsidy’s removal, enacted by the previous administration in the 2023 budget, has become evident as market prices adjust and the overall market accommodates the increase. This has led to price hikes for various goods and services.
Olawepo-Hashim stated,
“Even if the subsidy is restored, prices of goods and services will not revert to their former levels, resulting in a loss to the economy.”
He further emphasized that the discussion should not be about reversing the subsidy removal but instead managing the adjustment’s impact on vulnerable groups like labourers who can’t absorb the price increases.
As a remedy, Olawepo-Hashim said he had instituted a transport subsidy for all his employees, regardless of their salary scale.
He called on the government and all employers to do the same.
The former presidential candidate argued that the subsidy removal would unlock significant investment opportunities in the mid and downstream sectors of the economy, which have been barred due to the subsidy regime. He believes these sectors could create millions of jobs and significantly contribute to the economy.
Olawepo-Hashim admitted that he opposed fuel subsidy removal in the past due to his lack of faith in previous governments’ ability to manage the process in a way that benefitted all Nigerians. However, he expressed confidence in the current President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his ability to manage the situation effectively.
He urged his comrades to adapt to the changing times and focus on advocating for welfare and protection for the working class amid these economic adjustments. He ended by emphasizing President Tinubu’s alliance with the working class and urged for collective movement towards the Renewed Hope endorsed democratically by Nigerian voters.
Editorial
Fuel Subsidy Removal: A Necessary Evil for Nigeria’s Economic Resurgence?
Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim’s recent endorsement of fuel subsidy removal in Nigeria adds to the ongoing discourse about this contentious issue. While acknowledging the pain associated with the adjustment, Olawepo-Hashim advocates focusing on the potential benefits of this change.
Fuel subsidy removal is a complex and sensitive topic that could trigger socioeconomic and political shifts. But as the nation grapples with economic challenges, making difficult decisions for the greater good may be necessary. If managed responsibly and transparently, the subsidy removal could pave the way for Nigeria’s economic revitalization, creating jobs and fostering sustainable growth.
The key, however, is ensuring that the government and employers take measures to alleviate the burden on vulnerable groups. As Olawepo-Hashim suggests, implementing mechanisms like transport subsidies for employees could be one way to soften the impact.
Did You Know?
- Fuel subsidies are financial aid provided by the government to reduce the price of fuel for consumers. While these subsidies can make fuel more affordable, they can also strain government budgets and discourage investment in the energy sector.
- Nigeria has one of the largest proven oil reserves in Africa, and the oil sector plays a crucial role in the country’s economy. Despite this, the country has struggled with fuel subsidies, scarcity, and inadequate refinery capacity.