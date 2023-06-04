Only President Tinubu, Not the NNPCL, Can Set Fuel Prices, Argues Femi Falana

Prominent human rights attorney Femi Falana has argued that the power to set petrol pump prices lies solely with President Bola Tinubu and not the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).
The NNPCL recently adjusted petrol prices at its retail outlets following Tinubu’s announcement of eliminating fuel subsidies. The company claimed the adjustment reflects current market realities.
However, Falana contested this move on Friday, asserting that only the Federal Government can determine the product’s price. Given the current administration has yet to appoint a Minister of Petroleum, this responsibility lies with President Tinubu, he reasoned.
“With the metamorphosis of the NNPC into a limited liability company, now known as the NNPCL, it cannot announce an increase in petroleum product prices. That responsibility falls to the government,”
Falana stated during his appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today. His argument is backed by a Federal High Court ruling in Abuja, which states that only the government can fix petroleum product prices.
Falana questioned the NNPCL’s authority to adjust petrol prices from around N185 to N540. He also disputed the argument that market forces determined the new prices.
“Market forces, even if visible, do not have the constitutional or statutory power under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) to set petroleum prices. The current situation – where ministers are yet to be appointed and the President is running the country – means that only President Tinubu has the authority to determine prices under the Price Control Act and the PIA. Our law makes no provision for market forces to determine product prices in the country,” Falana concluded.
Editorial
A Debate Over Fuel Prices in Nigeria: Government or Market Forces?
The recent alteration in petrol prices by the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has sparked a debate about who truly holds the authority to set these prices. Femi Falana, a distinguished human rights lawyer, argues that this power rests exclusively with the Federal Government – and by extension, with President Bola Tinubu, given the absence of a Petroleum Minister.
The debate highlights the importance of clear-cut policies and transparent governance in sectors as critical as petroleum. As Nigeria grapples with the impacts of fuel subsidy removal and a transitioning economy, the need for clarity in regulatory procedures and decision-making is paramount.
Did You Know?
- The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) transitioned into the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) following the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act in 2021.
- The Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) aims to promote transparency, good governance and foster sustainable development in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.