Over 700 Manufacturers Close Doors in 2023 Amid Economic Strain

In a striking development that underscores the ongoing economic tribulations, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has disclosed that 767 manufacturers ceased operations, with an additional 335 companies facing distress in 2023. This unfortunate trend is primarily attributed to the harsh economic realities of erratic exchange rates, escalating inflation, and other daunting challenges that have deteriorated the investment atmosphere.
The dire situation was exacerbated by the introduction of the Expatriate Employment Levy (EEL) by the Federal Government, a move that has sparked widespread astonishment within the manufacturing sector. MAN has vehemently opposed this policy, highlighting its stark inconsistency with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the core principles of his Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform initiative. According to the association, the EEL’s ramifications on the manufacturing sector are profoundly damaging, representing an untimely burden in an already struggling economy.
Further elaborating on the impact, MAN’s statement detailed that the sector has witnessed a decline in capacity utilisation to 56%, compounded by an increased inventory of unsold finished goods reaching N350 billion, alongside a tepid real growth rate of 2.4%. The introduction of the EEL is also criticised for potentially contravening Nigeria’s commitments under international trade agreements, such as the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement, which advocates for the free movement of skilled labour across Africa.
Other voices within Nigeria’s Organised Private Sector echo the manufacturing sector’s outcry, including the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE). These organisations have expressed concerns over the EEL’s adverse effects on foreign direct investments and the possible retaliatory measures it might provoke, which could jeopardise the economic interests of Nigerians abroad and at home.
Amid these turbulent times, MAN has pleaded with President Tinubu to reconsider implementing the EEL, emphasising the need for policies that foster a conducive business environment rather than imposing additional burdens on the already beleaguered manufacturing sector.
Editorial
As we dissect the unfolding scenario within Nigeria’s manufacturing sector, it becomes evident that the country stands at a critical juncture. The closure of 767 manufacturing units in a single year signals more than an economic downturn; it highlights a systemic failure to safeguard the pillars of industrial growth amid trying times. The introduction of the Expatriate Employment Levy, while intended to bridge wage disparities and encourage skill transfer, has instead been met with a chorus of disapproval, underscoring a misalignment with the Nigerian state’s broader economic objectives and international commitments.
At the heart of our analysis is recognising the delicate balance required to stimulate economic growth while ensuring equitable opportunities for local and expatriate workers. Yet, as it currently stands, the imposition of the EEL seems to tip this balance unfavourably against the manufacturing sector, a crucial engine of growth and employment. The policy, albeit well-meaning, appears to be a misstep in a series of challenges that have beleaguered manufacturers, from forex scarcity to inflationary pressures.
The broader implications of these policy decisions extend beyond the immediate financial strain on manufacturers. They signal to the international community and potential investors a landscape of unpredictability and heightened operational costs. Such a perception could deter the much-needed foreign direct investment, undermining efforts to rejuvenate Nigeria’s economy and achieve sustainable development goals.
In this light, we advocate for a recalibration of policy directions that genuinely accommodates the concerns of the manufacturing sector and fosters an environment conducive to local and foreign investments. The reversal or revision of the EEL should be considered not as a retreat but as a strategic realignment with the overarching vision of economic resilience and prosperity for all stakeholders.
Our collective ambition for a flourishing manufacturing sector and a robust economy must be matched with visionary and pragmatic policies, ensuring Nigeria remains a competitive and attractive destination for business. The path forward requires dialogue, flexibility, and a commitment to harmonising economic policies with the realities of our time.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy thanks to its diverse resources, including oil, agriculture, and manufacturing.
- The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement aims to create the world’s largest free trade area by connecting 1.3 billion people across 55 countries with a combined gross domestic product (GDP) valued at $3.4 trillion.
- Nigeria’s manufacturing sector contributes significantly to its GDP, employing millions of Nigerians across various industries.
- The concept of an Expatriate Employment Levy is not unique to Nigeria; several countries have implemented similar policies to regulate the employment of expatriates and ensure benefits for local economies.
- The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) is one of Nigeria’s oldest and most influential business associations. Established in 1888, it is pivotal in advocating for the business community’s interests.