PDP Condemns Fuel Price Hike to N617 per Litre as Extortionate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed strong disapproval of the recent increase in petrol prices. In a statement released on Wednesday by its spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP labelled the rise in fuel prices from N534 to N617 per litre as extortionate.
The party insisted that the new fuel price is excessive and unjustifiable under any circumstances, particularly considering the country’s economic potential.
The statement criticised the APC administration for neglecting the welfare of Nigerians, which is the primary purpose of government as stipulated in Section 14 (2)(b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).
The PDP accused the APC of insensitivity, corruption, cluelessness, and incapacity to effectively manage the nation’s economy. The party warned that the current situation could trigger a severe crisis in the country if not addressed.
The PDP dismissed the APC’s argument of market forces and compared fuel prices in Nigeria with those of other countries.
The party maintained that even with the removal of fuel subsidy, competent and transparent management of resources could ensure that fuel does not sell for more than N150 per litre in Nigeria.
Editorial
The recent hike in petrol prices to N617 per litre has sparked outrage and concern among Nigerians, with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leading the charge in criticising this decision.
While the government may argue that this increase results from market forces, it is essential to consider the broader economic context and the impact on ordinary Nigerians.
The PDP’s argument that the price hike is unreasonable and unjustifiable is not without merit. Given Nigeria’s status as a major oil-producing country, it is puzzling why its citizens should bear the brunt of such high fuel prices.
This situation calls for a thorough review of the country’s oil sector and the policies governing it.
However, it is also crucial to acknowledge the complex economic realities that have led to this situation. The removal of fuel subsidies, while controversial, is a step towards a more market-driven economy.
But the transition must be managed carefully to avoid undue hardship for the populace.
The government must take proactive steps to cushion the impact of these price increases on the most vulnerable.
This could include implementing social safety net programmes, improving public transportation, and promoting alternative energy sources.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is the largest oil producer in Africa and the 12th largest in the world.
- Despite being a significant oil producer, Nigeria imports most of its petrol due to a lack of refining capacity.
- Fuel subsidies have been a contentious issue in Nigeria, with several attempts to remove them leading to widespread protests.
- The Nigerian oil sector contributes about 9% to the country’s GDP, despite accounting for nearly all of its export earnings.
- Nigeria has four refineries but operates far below its combined capacity of 445,000 barrels daily.
About Yohaig NG
For the latest Naija news today, turn to Yohaig NG. We offer comprehensive coverage of national and regional events, ensuring you stay informed about the issues that matter most. We value your thoughts and opinions, so please share them in the comments section.