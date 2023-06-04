Peterside Urges 2012 Fuel Subsidy Critics to Apologise to Jonathan and Others

Dr Atedo Peterside, the founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, has called on critics of the 2012 fuel subsidy removal to apologise to former President Goodluck Jonathan. He believes the apology should also extend to Jonathan’s economic team members, including Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi and Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).
Back in 2012, the removal of the fuel subsidy by the Jonathan administration sparked nationwide ‘Occupy Nigeria’ demonstrations initiated by the opposition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Jonathan argued that removing the petroleum product subsidy would bolster Nigeria’s economy. However, the populace resisted this move, despite assurances of compensatory measures.
Fast forward to the present day, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently revealed that sustaining the fuel subsidy was impossible. According to Tinubu, the budget he inherited from former President Muhammadu Buhari does not cover the petrol subsidy.
This announcement on May 29 stirred anger among Nigerians, with long lines forming at petrol stations and fuel prices skyrocketing nationwide, causing a ripple effect on transportation and food prices.
Nigerians have expressed mixed reactions: some lament the lack of measures to mitigate the impact, some deem the timing inappropriate, while others agree that the fuel subsidy era should end.
Peterside, commenting via a Twitter post, noted the irony of former critics now supporting the removal of the fuel subsidy. He expressed that those who opposed the move in 2012 should also apologise to Nigerians for their past stance.
Editorial
Subsidy Removal: A Twist of Perspectives
It is an undeniable fact that the recent removal of the fuel subsidy has stirred heated debates and raised numerous concerns across Nigeria. Many Nigerians remember the contentious events surrounding the subsidy removal in 2012 and the nationwide ‘Occupy Nigeria’ demonstrations. Yet, today, we find ourselves in a peculiar situation where past critics now advocate for the same action they once vehemently opposed.
These critics argued against the removal in 2012, citing a potential economic downturn, but today, it seems their perspective has shifted. They now argue that the removal is necessary to stabilise Nigeria’s economy. Interestingly, Peterside, founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, has suggested that these individuals owe an apology to the people they once criticised, namely former President Goodluck Jonathan and his economic team.
However, critics of the subsidy removal argue that the timing and execution are problematic. In a time when Nigerians are grappling with the impacts of economic instability, the decision to lift the fuel subsidy might indeed feel ill-timed. Nevertheless, one can’t deny that, in the long run, the removal of the subsidy could potentially stimulate economic growth.
Action Towards Economic Stability
It is imperative, then, for those in power to take decisive action. This decision is not simply about subsidy removal but about making Nigeria economically viable for the future. It is about reducing our dependency on oil revenue and diversifying our economy, ensuring that we are not left vulnerable to the whims of global oil prices.
The government must remove the subsidy and provide solid alternatives and palliatives to cushion the effect. Furthermore, they should aggressively invest in the non-oil sectors and infrastructure. This will reduce the burden on the average Nigerian and boost our economy, making it less dependent on oil.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer and the sixth-largest in the world.
- The Nigerian government has attempted to remove the fuel subsidy several times, with the most notable instance occurring in 2012.
- Subsidies can often distort market economics and deter investment in alternative energy sources.
- In 2019 Nigeria spent approximately NGN 750 billion (over $1.95 billion) on fuel subsidies.
