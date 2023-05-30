Petrol Price Soars to N350/litre Amidst Queue Chaos Following Subsidy Removal

The lower sector of the Nigerian oil industry is in turmoil as stakeholders react to the abrupt abolition of the petrol subsidy, resulting in a steep rise in fuel pump prices and consumers thronging petrol stations.
Nationwide, commercial transporters have promptly raised their journey charges in response to these changes.
In his maiden speech, the new President, Bola Tinubu, declared outrightly,
“Petroleum subsidy is gone.”
A survey conducted by Vanguard in Lagos revealed a dramatic price increase by some marketers, nearly doubling prices to N370 from N185 per litre.
However, several other stations, particularly the more prominent marketers, sold between N195 and N220 per litre in Lagos and Abuja. Our investigations further disclosed that some petrol station operators closed their premises, leading to lengthy queues.
In parallel, depot owners suspended their operations, stating a need for further clarification to guide actions on the execution of the new directive.
Long queues reappeared at petrol stations in Abuja as motorists reacted to the petrol subsidy withdrawal.
Editorial
A Swift Unsettling Turn for Petrol Prices
A sudden whirlwind has hit the downstream sector of Nigeria’s petroleum industry following the immediate removal of the petrol subsidy. The knock-on effect of this abrupt move has sent shockwaves through our economy, causing a surge in petrol pump prices and commercial transport fares, leaving consumers grappling with the financial burden.
Undeniably, subsidies can often distort market mechanisms, and their removal could be viewed as a step towards economic reality. However, the rapid price increase raises crucial questions about the timing and implementation of this policy shift.
Public Outcry Amidst Subsidy Removal
The new President, Bola Tinubu, proclaimed, “Petroleum subsidy is gone,” in his inaugural speech. This declaration triggered a near-instantaneous reaction. Marketers hiked their prices, petrol stations shut down, and consumers scrambled for fuel.
On the opposing side, some stakeholders laud the removal as a bold step towards addressing the financial bleeding caused by subsidies.
The immediate past chairman of the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, who also serves as the Managing Director of 11PLC, Adetunji Oyebanji, has championed the removal of the fuel subsidy, arguing it benefits mainly the elite class. He suggests that the funds used for subsidy could be better channelled to other strategic economic programmes.
While this perspective carries weight, it does not consider the steep price increase and its immediate impact on the masses. The ordinary Nigerian is bearing the brunt of this abrupt policy change, evidenced by the sudden surge in transport fares and resultant economic strain.
Addressing the Petrol Price Crisis
The question now remains: What should be done to mitigate this crisis? A possible solution lies in a phased approach to subsidy removal. A gradual phase-out, accompanied by timely communication and a well-structured plan, could have reduced the shock experienced by consumers and industry operators.
Furthermore, improving the efficiency of our refineries and investing in local petrol production can go a long way in stabilising prices. Moreover, alternative energy sources, such as natural gas, could be explored more aggressively, reducing our reliance on petrol.
We urge the government to take swift action to address the current crisis. Immediate efforts should focus on clarifying the new policy and reassuring the public, while long-term plans should focus on boosting local production and exploring alternative energy sources.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer and ranks sixth globally.
- Nigeria’s oil sector represents about 9% of the country’s total GDP.
- Despite being a significant oil producer, Nigeria imports most of its petrol due to a lack of refining capacity.
- In 2021, Nigeria spent over N2.13 trillion on petrol imports.
- Petrol subsidies have been a significant drain on Nigeria’s economy, with the government spending N2.5 trillion on subsidies in 2020.
- Removing subsidies could free up funds for other sectors, such as health and education.
Embrace the Benefits of Yohaig NG
There’s no denying the value Yohaig NG brings to your day-to-day news consumption.
As a platform, Yohaig NG ensures you stay informed, providing real-time updates on all Naija news from politics to entertainment, business to sports.
You can count on Yohaig NG for reliable, accurate news across Nigeria.
Engage in enriching discussions by leaving comments, sharing your thoughts, and being a part of the Yohaig NG community.
Let’s keep the conversation going!