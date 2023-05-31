Petrol Prices Soar to N500 per Litre in Ondo Amidst Scarcity

Petrol vendors in Ondo state have escalated the price of petrol to a staggering N500 per litre.
This follows an adjustment in pump pricing by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) after President Bola Tinubu’s inauguration announcement of the elimination of the petrol subsidy.
The impact of this decision has resulted in long queues at the few operational filling stations throughout the state as residents grapple with the burgeoning scarcity.
Since the President’s pronouncement, many vendors have been selling petrol at an inflated price, while others who had previously hoarded supplies began charging N500 per litre after the NNPCL’s Wednesday amendment.
Both independent and principal marketers throughout the state have adopted the escalated rate. However, Limidi Adeyemi, a local commercial driver, lamented the situation, noting the rate of N500 per litre had become the norm since the President’s ill-timed announcement.
Commercial drivers plying inter and intra-state routes have responded to the fuel price increase by doubling or even tripling transport fares. Due to the prohibitive costs, this fare surge has severely affected civil servants and students, with many resorting to walking to their workplaces and schools.
Editorial
Skyrocketing Fuel Prices: A Socio-Economic Quandary
In the wake of the fuel subsidy removal, Nigeria is grappling with soaring fuel prices, a situation that is rapidly degenerating into a socio-economic crisis. The state of Ondo serves as a prime example, with petrol prices hitting an unprecedented N500 per litre, a development that has stirred up a wave of public dismay and inconvenience.
Opponents of the fuel subsidy removal, and indeed, citizens at large, view this outcome as an ill-timed move by President Bola Tinubu. The price spike is not only straining household budgets but also triggering a surge in transport fares, forcing many, including civil servants and students, to trek to their respective destinations.
Admittedly, the government faces the difficult task of managing the country’s financial health amid global economic uncertainties. It is an arduous task indeed to balance the national budget, especially considering the weighty financial implications of maintaining fuel subsidies.
Yet, the economic fallout from removing the subsidy should have been more meticulously considered.
What’s required now is a clear plan to manage the crisis and mitigate the burden on the average Nigerian.
Whether that includes a review of the minimum wage, strategic subsidies in other areas, or perhaps tax relief for the lower income brackets is open for debate.
Ultimately, it’s the responsibility of those in power to carefully consider the broader implications of their policy decisions.
The fuel crisis provides a valuable lesson in balancing fiscal responsibility and socio-economic considerations.
Did You Know?
- Ondo state is located in southwestern Nigeria and is known for its rich culture and productive farmlands.
- Nigeria has one of the world’s largest reserves of crude oil, but it imports most of its refined petroleum due to a lack of refining capabilities.
- The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) was established in 1977 and is responsible for developing and producing petroleum and petroleum products.
At Yohaig NG, our commitment to providing the latest Naija news means you’re constantly updated on national affairs.
We invite you to share your thoughts and perspectives in our comments section.