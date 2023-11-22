Petrol Prices Surge to N630.63 in October, Reveals NBS Report

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported a significant increase in the average retail price of petrol in Nigeria. In October 2023, the price soared to N630.63 per litre, marking a dramatic 222.92% rise from the October 2022 price of N195.29. This information was detailed in the NBS’s Petrol Price Watch report, released in Abuja.
The report further indicated a slight month-on-month increase, with the October price marginally higher than September’s average of N626.21. Regionally, Zamfara State recorded the highest average retail price at N659.38 per litre, closely followed by Gombe and Borno at N658.33 and N657.27, respectively. In contrast, Lagos, Oyo, and Delta States experienced the lowest prices, averaging around N590.95 to N599.38 per litre.
The North-East Zone emerged as the region with the highest average retail price in October 2023, at N644.16 per litre, while the South-West recorded the lowest at N616.81. The NBS also highlighted the rising diesel prices in its Diesel Price Watch Report for October 2023. The average retail price of diesel was N1004.98 per litre, a 25.45% increase from October 2022’s price of N801.09.
Plateau State saw the highest average diesel price at N1150.00 per litre, followed by Nasarawa and Benue. Conversely, the lowest diesel prices were in Rivers, Borno, and Kebbi States. The North-Central zone had the highest diesel price, while the North-East recorded the lowest.
Editorial
The recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics on the soaring petrol and diesel prices in Nigeria is a cause for alarm. At Yohaig NG, we view this as a critical issue that demands immediate attention and action from both the government and relevant stakeholders.
The staggering 222.92% increase in petrol prices within a year is not just a statistic; it’s a reality that affects millions of Nigerians daily. Such a drastic rise in fuel costs has far-reaching implications on the economy, affecting everything from transportation to the cost of goods and services. The burden of these increased costs inevitably falls on the average Nigerian citizen, exacerbating the challenges of daily living.
We urge the government to investigate the root causes of these price hikes and take decisive steps to mitigate their impact. This could involve exploring alternative energy sources, improving refinery capacities, or revising policies that affect fuel pricing. Additionally, there’s a need for more robust regulatory measures to prevent unjustifiable price variations across different states and regions.
This situation highlights the urgent need for Nigeria to diversify its energy sources. Reliance on petrol and diesel is not sustainable in the long run, both economically and environmentally. Investing in renewable energy sources could provide a more stable and sustainable solution to Nigeria’s energy needs.
The rising fuel prices in Nigeria are a wake-up call for a strategic and comprehensive approach to energy management and policy-making. It’s imperative that the government, in collaboration with industry stakeholders, addresses this issue with the urgency and seriousness it deserves.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s Oil Reserves: Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer and has the 10th largest proven oil reserves in the world.
- Economic Dependency: The oil and gas sector accounts for about 10% of Nigeria’s GDP.
- First Oil Discovery: Oil was first discovered in Nigeria in 1956 at Oloibiri in the Niger Delta.
- OPEC Membership: Nigeria became a member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in 1971.
- Gas Flaring: Despite its oil wealth, Nigeria is one of the world’s largest gas-flaring countries, burning off excess natural gas during oil extraction.