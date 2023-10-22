Petrol Skyrockets to N626.21 per Litre in September

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that the average retail price of petrol surged from N191.65 in September 2022 to a staggering N626.21 in September 2023. This information was disclosed in the NBS’s Petrol Price Watch for September 2023, unveiled in Abuja.
The price for September 2023, which stands at N626.21, marks a 226.75% hike compared to the N191.65 price of September 2022. When juxtaposed with August 2023’s average price, there was a marginal 0.08% rise from N626.70.
A state-by-state analysis showed that Taraba bore the brunt with the highest average retail price of N665.56 per litre. Borno and Benue trailed closely with prices at N657.37 and N641.29, respectively.
On the flip side, Rivers, Delta, and Jigawa enjoyed the lowest average retail prices, with figures standing at N602.55, N605.88, and N617.42, respectively. A zonal breakdown revealed that the North-East bore the highest average retail price in September 2023 at N638.33, while the South-South enjoyed the lowest at N618.47 per litre.
The NBS’s Diesel Price Watch Report for September 2023 indicated that the average retail price for diesel was N890.80 per litre. This price, when compared to September 2022’s N789.90, represents a 12.77% increase. On a month-on-month basis, there was a 4.27% surge from August 2023’s N854.32.
Editorial:
The recent revelation by the NBS concerning the astronomical rise in petrol prices is a cause for concern. We, at Yohaig NG, believe that such a significant increase within a year not only affects the pockets of the average Nigerian but also has ripple effects on the nation’s economy.
The transportation sector, for instance, will inevitably pass on the increased costs to consumers, leading to a rise in the price of goods and services. This, in turn, further strains the already stretched finances of many households.
The question that lingers in the minds of many is: what led to such a drastic increase? While global market dynamics play a role, the government and relevant stakeholders need to delve deeper into the root causes.
Addressing infrastructural challenges, refining capacities, and ensuring transparency in the oil and gas sector are steps in the right direction. It’s high time those in power took decisive actions to cushion the effects of such price hikes on the masses. The nation looks forward to strategies that not only stabilise petrol prices but also ensure that Nigerians get value for their money.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is one of the top 15 oil producers in the world.
- Despite its vast oil reserves, Nigeria imports a significant portion of its refined petroleum products.
- The oil and gas sector accounts for about 10% of Nigeria’s GDP.
- Nigeria’s Niger Delta region is one of the world’s most important wetland and coastal marine ecosystems.
- The country’s dependence on oil has hindered the development of other sectors, such as agriculture and manufacturing.