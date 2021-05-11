Plunge in Oil Revenue Escalates Nigeria’s Fiscal Deficit to N513bn in February

The Federal Government of Nigeria faced a fiscal deficit hike of 22.8% in February 2023, primarily attributed to a significant decrease in oil revenue. According to the Monthly Economic Report (MER) released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday, the deficit for February stood at N513.05 billion.
Consequently, the total deficit for the first two months 2023 reached N931 billion.
The oil sector, which grew by 31% to N774.15 billion in January, experienced a drastic 60% drop to N308.07 billion in February. This downfall in oil revenue was mirrored in non-oil revenue, which also witnessed a 3.7% decline to N730.2 billion during the same period.
This resulted in a 32.3% decrease in revenue to the Federation Account in February.
The CBN’s report also pointed out that government expenditure compounded the deficit, with a 5.9% increase to N991.6 billion in February.
Federation receipts fell by 32.3% to N1.038 trillion, missing the N1.580 trillion budget target by 34.3%. The dip was ascribed to decreased collections from Petroleum Profit Tax and Royalties.
Recurrent expenditure, capital expenditure, and transfers represented 84.7%, 9.5%, and 5.8% of the total expenditure, respectively. The provisional fiscal deficit of the Federal Government of Nigeria escalated by 22.8% to N513.05 billion, even though it remained 16.2% below the budget benchmark.
Several analysts have offered their views on this situation. David Adonri, Vice Chairman of Highcap Securities, suggested that the current administration could cut the deficit by following the budget, particularly with the removal of fuel subsidy, which was a significant expenditure item.
However, the President of the Association of Capital Market Academics of Nigeria, Prof Uche Uwaleke, stated that the deficit spending is exacerbated by rising fuel subsidies and a large debt service burden. He proposed an end to fuel subsidies and a halt to contracting new loans that are not self-liquidating.
The Managing Director/CEO of APT Securities & Funds Limited, Mallam Garba Kurfi, called for an urgent resolution to oil theft and bunkering.
He said, “From 1.5 million barrel per day reduced to less than one million is a matter that requires urgent attention.”
Victor Chiazor, Head of Research and Investment at Fidelity Securities Limited, urged the government to block revenue leakages and find innovative ways to boost revenues.
Meanwhile, Sola Oni, Managing Director of Sofunix Investment and Communications Limited, suggested reducing the cost of governance, utilizing gains from fuel subsidy removal to develop infrastructure, and optimizing taxation.
Editorial
Navigating Nigeria’s Escalating Fiscal Deficit Amid Dwindling Oil Revenues
As indicated in the Central Bank of Nigeria’s recent report, the significant rise in Nigeria’s fiscal deficit offers a bleak picture of the country’s economic landscape.
The plunge in oil revenues, which fuels most of Nigeria’s economy, has been an enormous blow, leading to increased deficit spending.
This is a sobering reminder of Nigeria’s over-dependence on oil as a primary revenue source, and the need for diversification is now more pressing than ever.
The government must accelerate efforts towards exploring other sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and the digital economy.
In addition to diversification, there are several other strategic moves the government could consider.
For instance, analysts have suggested cutting governance costs, leveraging the gains from fuel subsidy removal, addressing oil theft and bunkering, and boosting revenue generation by curbing leakages and optimizing taxation.
The road ahead may be challenging, but with a robust and multifaceted approach, Nigeria can navigate these turbulent economic waters and secure a stable financial future for its people.