President Buhari Sanctions Policy to Boost Economic Empowerment for Women

Article Summary
- President Muhammadu Buhari has given his approval for mainstreaming the Women’s Economic Empowerment Policy.
- This decision comes after a memo from the Federal Ministry of Women’s Affairs and is seen as a parting gift to women.
- Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, affirmed that this policy would secure the interests of women in economic decision-making programs.
News Story
In a significant step towards women’s empowerment, President Muhammadu Buhari approved on Wednesday to implement the Women’s Economic Empowerment Policy. Following a proposal from the Federal Ministry of Women’s Affairs, this move can be seen as a parting gesture towards promoting women’s rights and empowerment.
This news was shared with State House correspondents by the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, following the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Dame Tallen outlined that this policy safeguards women’s interests in economic decision-making. She emphasized the importance of women’s contributions, given they make up over 50% of Nigeria’s population, making them a vital element in the country’s development.
The Minister used an analogy to drive home her point: “If 50 per cent of the population is neglected, it means the country cannot develop optimally, it’s like a country walking with one leg,” she remarked.
She continued, “The Federal Executive Council has approved the WEE Policy. The WEE Policy is Women Economic Empowerment. It is a policy dialogue that we’ve been working on for over one year.”
Tallen explained that the process involved travelling across the country, engaging in dialogues with various stakeholders, including the private sector and rural communities, to establish the most effective ways to empower women and incorporate them into the nation’s development.
Reflecting on this milestone, she said, “This has been a dream we’ve been pursuing and finally, Mr. President gave the stamp, it is a legacy that Mr. President is leaving behind by approving this Women Economic Empowerment to help get women into the mainstream of financial plans to ensure that women are carried along in nation building”.
Editorial
Economic Empowerment for Women: A Necessary Step in the Right Direction
President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval of the Women Economic Empowerment (WEE) Policy marks a significant step towards gender equality and women’s empowerment in Nigeria.
This move critically acknowledges the importance of women’s contribution to the nation’s economic growth and development.
With women constituting over 50% of Nigeria’s population, their active participation in the economy can significantly influence the trajectory of the country’s development. Thus, It is essential to ensure that policies are in place to provide equal opportunities for women and address the obstacles that have historically limited their full participation in the economy.
The WEE policy is a testament to the government’s commitment to breaking down these barriers and establishing an inclusive and sustainable economic environment. It sends a strong signal that women’s economic empowerment is not just a moral imperative but a necessity for sustainable growth and development.
However, the successful implementation of this policy will require concerted efforts from all stakeholders – the government, the private sector, civil society, and the women themselves. Only through collective action can we ensure that women are empowered to reach their full potential, contributing significantly to the growth and prosperity of the nation.