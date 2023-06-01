President Tinubu Did Not Remove Fuel Subsidy, Says Keyamo

Festus Keyamo, the Chief Spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign, has clarified that President Bola Tinubu did not abolish the fuel subsidy.
Keyamo, a former Minister of State for Labour, lamented that some sections of the media were misrepresenting the facts to claim that President Tinubu’s government has removed the subsidy. This comes despite President Tinubu’s declaration in his inaugural speech on May 29 that the subsidy was no longer in effect.
However, according to Keyamo, President Tinubu’s administration inherited a framework in which the 2023 Appropriation Act, taking effect from June 2023, and the now-current Petroleum Industry Act made no fuel subsidy provision.
In a sequence of tweets from his official Twitter account, @fkeyamo, he stated,
“A section of the Press is mischievously twisting the narrative to read that Tinubu’s government has removed subsidy. That is not correct…”
Keyamo argued that those advocating for the fuel subsidy should convince the Nigerian people why President Tinubu should begin his tenure by promising to reintroduce something the law has already abolished.
He also asked for a justification as to why President Tinubu should pursue an illegal action that, in 2022 alone, drained $10 billion from scarce or unavailable resources.
Adding to this, Keyamo challenged those who claim to protect the rights and welfare of workers to convince Nigerians that injecting $10 billion into the economy annually wouldn’t sufficiently stimulate the economy to create extensive employment opportunities and potentially increase the minimum wage, which they frequently complain about.
Editorial Nigeria’s Fuel Subsidy Conundrum: A Call for Clarity and Strategy
The statement made by Festus Keyamo, the Chief Spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign, regarding President Bola Tinubu’s stand on fuel subsidy has reawakened the perennial debate surrounding the subsidy in Nigeria.
Fuel subsidy removal has been a contentious issue in Nigeria, mainly due to its impact on the cost of living for ordinary citizens. However, it’s also been criticized for being a drain on Nigeria’s finances, often cited as a conduit for corruption.
While Keyamo asserts that the Tinubu administration did not remove the fuel subsidy but merely inherited a system with no provision for such, it’s evident that Nigerians need clarity on the issue.
The government must provide a clear, well-articulated strategy regarding fuel subsidies.
On the one hand, retaining the subsidy implies a significant drain on the nation’s finances, as billions of dollars are committed annually to maintain the scheme.
On the other hand, removing the subsidy will inevitably increase the cost of petroleum products, causing a ripple effect on the cost of goods and services across the country.
Thus, the problem lies in balancing the economic realities of maintaining the subsidy and the potential social and economic fallout of its removal.
In the future, the government must engage with all stakeholders, including the citizens, to clarify its stand on fuel subsidies and provide a comprehensive and sustainable plan to manage the situation.
The government must ensure that whatever decision it makes serves the best interests of the Nigerian people and the economy at large.
