President Tinubu Enacts N28.7 Trillion 2024 Budget

On January 1, 2024, President Bola Tinubu officially enacted the N28.7 trillion budget for 2024 at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. Key political figures attended this significant event, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio and House Speaker Tajudeen Abbas.
The ceremony also saw the presence of Finance Minister Wale Edun, Budget and Economic Planning Minister Atiku Abubakar, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, and other notable officials. The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, and APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje were also in attendance.
This budget, which is N1.2 trillion higher than the initial proposal presented to the National Assembly on November 29, 2023, was increased by the Senate on December 29, 2023, from N27.5 trillion to N28.7 trillion. The Appropriation Committee, led by Senator Solomon Adeola, outlined the budget’s allocation, including statutory transfers and recurrent and capital expenditures, and projected a GDP growth of 3.88 per cent.
Editorial
As President Bola Tinubu signs the N28.7 trillion budget for 2024 into law, we are witnessing a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s economic trajectory. This budget, surpassing the initial proposal by N1.2 trillion, represents a financial plan and a vision for the nation’s future.
The increase in the budget size reflects a commitment to addressing Nigeria’s pressing needs, from infrastructure development to social welfare. However, it also brings to the forefront the challenges of fiscal management and resource allocation in a complex economy like ours. The presence of critical political and economic figures at the signing ceremony underscores the collective responsibility and collaboration required to steer the nation towards prosperity.
As we delve into the specifics of the budget, balancing ambitious development goals and sustainable economic policies is crucial. The projected GDP growth of 3.88 per cent is a testament to the optimism and resilience of the Nigerian economy, yet it also sets a high bar for performance and accountability.
In navigating the fiscal year ahead, our focus should be on efficient implementation, transparency in government spending, and ensuring that the budget’s benefits reach the grassroots level. The 2024 budget is more than a financial document; it’s a blueprint for Nigeria’s future, and its successful execution depends on all stakeholders’ collective effort and integrity.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s 2024 budget is one of the largest in its history, reflecting its growing economic ambitions.
- The budgetary process in Nigeria typically involves extensive deliberations and revisions between the executive and legislative branches.
- Nigeria’s economy is projected to continue its recovery trajectory following the global economic challenges of the past years.
- The 2024 budget significantly emphasises capital expenditure, highlighting the government’s focus on infrastructure and development.
- The Nigerian government’s budgetary allocations are closely watched indicators of its policy priorities and economic strategy.