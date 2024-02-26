President Tinubu Forms Tripartite Economic Advisory Committee

In a strategic move to bolster Nigeria’s economy, President Bola Tinubu has established a tripartite economic advisory committee. Announced on February 25, 2024, during a meeting at the State House in Abuja, this committee brings together representatives from the Federal and State governments and the Organised Private Sector. The President emphasised that this initiative aims to revitalise the economy and provide hope and assurance of economic recovery to all Nigerians, from students and farmers to traders and families.
The committee boasts notable members from the private sector, including Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, and The Chairman of BUA Group, Abdulsamad Rabiu, alongside ex-Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, among others. The focus of their discussions centred on the economy, food security, and job creation, with a commitment to address these critical issues comprehensively.
Aliko Dangote briefed the press, stating the committee’s dedication to examining all pertinent issues and formulating solutions. Similarly, Chukwuma Soludo highlighted the committee’s plan to convene regularly and provide President Tinubu with recommendations on economic matters, underlining the collaborative effort to steer Nigeria towards sustainable economic development.
Editorial
The formation of the tripartite economic advisory committee by President Bola Tinubu marks a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s quest for economic stabilisation and growth. By uniting leaders from the Federal and State governments with luminaries from the Organised Private Sector, this committee embodies a comprehensive approach to tackling the multifaceted challenges facing Nigeria’s economy today.
This initiative recognises the interconnectedness of Nigeria’s economic issues and the need for a collaborative effort to devise and implement effective solutions. Including distinguished figures such as Aliko Dangote and Chukwuma Soludo in the committee is a testament to the seriousness with which the Tinubu administration is approaching the task of economic recovery.
The committee’s focus on critical areas such as food security and job creation is particularly commendable, addressing two of the most pressing concerns for the average Nigerian. These efforts could alleviate many hardships and lay the groundwork for a more prosperous and stable Nigeria.
As the committee embarks on its mission, its deliberations and recommendations must be guided by a commitment to inclusivity, transparency, and the public good. The challenges ahead are daunting, but with a clear vision and concerted effort, this committee has the potential to make a lasting impact on Nigeria’s economic landscape.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s largest economy in Africa faces challenges such as inflation, unemployment, and infrastructural deficits, which the new economic advisory committee aims to address.
- The Organised Private Sector in Nigeria plays a crucial role in the economy, contributing significantly to GDP, employment, and innovation.
- Aliko Dangote, a committee member, is Africa’s richest man and a key figure in Nigeria’s industrial and agricultural sectors.
- Chukwuma Soludo, another committee member, has a rich background in economics and governance, having served as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.
- The tripartite nature of the committee, incorporating government and private sector perspectives, is a strategic approach to ensuring comprehensive economic policies that cater to a broad spectrum of the Nigerian populace.