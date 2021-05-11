President Tinubu: Nigeria Can’t Be ‘Father Christmas’ to Neighbours

President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria has declared that the country can no longer afford to subsidise premium motor spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, for neighbouring countries, likening it to acting as Father Christmas.
He made this declaration during a Friday meeting with the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN) at Aso Rock.
President Tinubu stated that his administration made a crucial decision by discontinuing the subsidy on petrol. He described the subsidy as a colossal burden that risked bringing the nation to its knees, given the country’s struggle to pay salaries.
The President remarked,
“Why should we, in good heart and sense, feed smugglers and act as Father Christmas to neighbouring countries, even though they say not every day is Christmas?” He argued that the subsidy was akin to an elephant that threatened Nigeria’s stability. “A country that cannot pay salaries, and we say we have the potential to encourage ourselves. I think we did the right thing,” he added.
President Tinubu reassured the traditional rulers of his administration’s readiness to listen and promised an open-door policy. He acknowledged that his administration may not always get things right, but they strive to achieve a 90% success rate for the country’s benefit.
Echoing the sentiments of the meeting, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Saad Abubakar, affirmed the traditional rulers’ full backing for President Tinubu’s administration, expressing confidence in its ability to move the country forward.
Editorial
Towards Economic Sovereignty: The End of Nigeria’s Father Christmas Role
The decision by President Bola Tinubu’s administration to halt the subsidy on premium motor spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, signals a significant shift in Nigeria’s economic policy. In the backdrop of this change is the call for an end to Nigeria’s ‘Father Christmas’ role to its neighbours.
The President described the petrol subsidy as a potential ‘elephant’ that could bring the nation to its knees. As Nigeria grapples with economic difficulties, the country can hardly afford to bear this extra burden of subsidising petrol for neighbouring nations.
As President Tinubu emphasised,
“Why should we, in good heart and sense, feed smugglers and act as Father Christmas to neighbouring countries?”
His words underscore the urgent need for Nigeria to prioritise its economic sovereignty and focus on national stability rather than extending unsustainable support to other countries.
The administration’s commitment to an open-door policy is a positive signal of a government willing to listen and adapt its policies for the nation’s benefit. It is crucial, however, to ensure that the cessation of the petrol subsidy does not translate into additional economic burdens for the Nigerian people.
Indeed, the path towards economic sovereignty is a challenging one. But by making difficult but necessary decisions like this, Nigeria is taking steps towards safeguarding its national interests while fostering a more sustainable and self-reliant economy.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer and has one of the world’s largest natural gas deposits.
- Despite being an oil-rich country, Nigeria has struggled with energy shortages due to its inability to refine its oil.
- The Nigerian government has spent billions of dollars on fuel subsidies, a policy heavily criticised for its economic implications and potential for corruption.
