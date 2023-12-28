Price Hikes Lead 60% of Nigerians to Switch Brands, NielsenIQ Reports

NielsenIQ, in its latest study titled “NIQ H1 State of the Nation: Nigeria”, has revealed a significant shift in consumer behaviour in Nigeria. The study conducted in the third quarter of 2023 found that 60% of Nigerian consumers have switched brands in the past year due to rising prices. This change is a direct response to the country’s high inflation rates.
The report also highlighted that 86% of Nigerian consumers are actively saving for the future, adopting various strategies to cope with the increasing cost of living. A notable trend observed is the shift towards omnichannel shopping, with 65% of consumers buying in bulk or larger sizes and turning to wholesalers for better deals. Online wholesalers, in particular, are gaining popularity for their perceived cost-effectiveness and convenience in offering promotions and discounts.
Despite the rise in online shopping, traditional trade remains vital, with 57% of consumers prefer store brands over their usual choices. The value for money drives these store brands’ preference, providing similar quality products at lower prices. The report also noted a slowdown in the value growth of the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) market and a decrease in consumption.
Traditional trade continues to dominate the retail market, contributing 98% and valued at N2.1 trillion. Consumers are increasingly scrutinizing their shopping choices, with 63% either reducing the number of items they purchase or opting for larger sizes or less preferred brands. This behaviour reflects a more deliberate and strategic approach to shopping, influenced by the need for value in the face of inflation.
Faith Wanderi, NIQ Managing Director for East & West Africa, commented on the findings, stating that consumer reactions to inflation are driven by the value offered by-products, influencing shopping habits and brand choices. She noted that modern and traditional markets continue to grow despite these changes.
Editorial:
The findings from NielsenIQ’s recent study on Nigerian consumer behaviour are a stark reminder of the impact of inflation on everyday life. The fact that 60% of consumers have switched brands due to price hikes is not just a statistic; it represents a significant shift in consumer priorities and habits.
This trend towards value-driven purchases is a rational response to many Nigerians’ economic pressures. It highlights the importance of affordability and value for money in today’s market. Brands and retailers must adapt to these changing consumer preferences to remain relevant and competitive.
The rise of omnichannel shopping and the continued importance of traditional trade underscores the diverse nature of the Nigerian retail landscape. As consumers become more strategic in shopping, retailers and brands must offer a balance of quality, affordability, and convenience to meet these evolving needs.
Understanding and responding to consumer behaviour is crucial for businesses in these challenging economic times. The shift towards value and affordability is a temporary reaction to inflation and a long-term change in consumer mindset. Let’s embrace this change and work towards a retail environment that caters to the needs and preferences of all consumers.
Did You Know?
- NielsenIQ is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides insights into consumer behaviour and market trends.
- Inflation can significantly impact consumer purchasing power, often leading to spending habits and brand loyalty changes.
- Omnichannel shopping refers to a multi-channel approach to sales that provides customers with a seamless shopping experience, whether online or in a physical store.
- Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) are products sold quickly and at relatively low cost, such as packaged foods, beverages, toiletries, and other consumables.
- The Nigerian retail market is one of the most dynamic in Africa, with a mix of traditional and modern retail formats catering to a diverse consumer base.