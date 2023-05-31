Public Outrage Ensues as NNPC Increases Fuel Pump Price

Wednesday witnessed a storm of disapproval from the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) following the hike in fuel pump prices by the Nigerian National Petrol Company Limited.
This move comes on the heels of President Bola Tinubu’s declaration on Monday, during his inaugural speech at Eagle Square, Abuja, ending the subsidy era.
The NNPC subsequently confirmed an increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, commonly known as petrol, within 48 hours of the announcement.
Following the presidential declaration, Nigerians have seen the return of fuel queues across the country as they scramble to acquire the commodity.
As a result, its price has soared from around N185 per litre to a staggering N400 to N600 per litre.
The NLC President, Joe Ajaero, responded to the situation with grave concern, issuing a statement criticising the timing of the national oil company’s announcement of the increment.
Ajaero labelled the development as regrettable, coming as it did amidst ongoing negotiations with stakeholders in the oil and gas sector to manage the president’s unilateral and unfortunate declaration.
“Such action is wholly unacceptable, and we vehemently denounce it,” asserted the NLC President.
He emphasised that fair negotiation was vital to reaching an agreement, criticising the government’s move as akin to holding a gun to the heads of Nigerians, thereby undermining the negotiation process.
Ajaero urged the federal government to immediately instruct the NNPC to retract its controversial pricing template, allowing for unimpeded discussions among the parties.
He underscored that Nigerians would not tolerate any form of manipulation, especially from government representatives.
Reiterating the NLC’s commitment to the negotiation process, he insisted that all parties demonstrate a commitment to ensuring it proceeds without unnecessary pressure.
He warned that if the template was not withdrawn, it might impede continued dialogue, suggesting the government was trying to sabotage the process.
Full Statement Below:
PRESS RELEASE
31ST OF MAY, 2023
THAT NNPC PRICING TEMPLATE IS VEXATIOUS AND AN AMBUSH: THE DIALOGUE IS IN DANGER
We are worried that the Government through the NNPC despite the ongoing meeting of Stakeholders in the oil and Gas sector to manage the unilateral but unfortunate announcement by the President to withdraw subsidy on petroleum products, went ahead this morning to announce a new regime of prices under a new pricing template.
This is an ambush and runs against the spirit and principles of Social Dialogue which remains the best platform available for the resolution of all the issues arising out of the petroleum Down-stream sector.
Government cannot in one breathe be talking about deregulation and at the same time fixing the prices of Petroleum products. This negates the spirit of allowing the operation of the free market unless the government has as usual usurped, captured or become Market forces.
It is therefore unacceptable and we seriously condemn it. Good faith negotiation is key to reaching agreement. What the government has done is like holding a gun to the head of Nigerian people and bring undue pressure on the leaders thus undermine the dialogue.
We call on the federal government to immediately instruct the NNPC to withdraw this vexatious Pricing template to allow free flow of discussions by the parties. Nigerians would not accept any manipulations of any kind from any of the parties especially from the representatives of the Government.
Our commitment to this process is buoyed on the fact that all the parties would be committed to ensuring that it is carried out within the ambits of liberty without undue pressure. The release of that Template may not allow us to continue if nothing is done to withdraw it so that the dialogue can continue unhindered. It is clear that Government is actually trying to scuttle the process.
As it stands, the federal government has become fixated on their chosen course of action. Would this help this dialogue? It clearly will not. There must be flexibility to allow concessions and reasonable accommodation that will produce the best result for Nigerian people. This is what we all seek at this time.
Comrade Joe Ajaero
President
NIGERIA LABOUR CONGRESS (NLC)
NATIONAL HEADQUARTERS
Paschal Bafyau Labour House
Plot 821/821 Central Business District
Federal Capital Territory
P.O.Box 10971, PMB 566 Garki, Abuja
Tel: +2348117077418, +2348117077419
E-mail: gsec@nlcng.org
Website: www.nlcng.org
Editorial
Fuel Price Hike: A Symptom of Larger Economic Woes
The sudden rise in fuel pump prices by the Nigerian National Petrol Company Limited has sparked a public outcry, indicating a growing frustration among Nigerians grappling with the skyrocketing cost of living.
This increase, arriving hot on President Bola Tinubu’s decision to end fuel subsidies, speaks volumes about Nigeria’s economy and energy sector.
Fuel prices have more than doubled overnight, causing queues to snake around fuel stations as Nigerians scramble to acquire the suddenly scarce commodity.
While the government’s decision to remove subsidies may have been an attempt to tackle financial inefficiencies, it appears to have done little to alleviate the immediate struggles of the average Nigerian.
Moreover, it has sparked a backlash from key stakeholders, including the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), suggesting a lack of consultation and foresight.
However, blaming the NNPC solely would be missing the larger picture.
The underlying issue is a systematic failure in managing Nigeria’s energy sector.
This sector is fraught with challenges, including corruption, outdated infrastructure, and a lack of investment.
The situation calls for thoroughly examining the energy sector, followed by comprehensive reform.
This should not merely involve tinkering with fuel prices but addressing the root causes of the industry’s issues.
Can we hope to see a future where affordable fuel is readily available to all Nigerians?
As we navigate these economic headwinds, it is paramount that the government maintains open channels of communication with stakeholders, providing clear and timely information to mitigate unrest and uncertainty.
Doing so can foster an environment conducive to the constructive dialogue and cooperation necessary to weather this storm.
Did you know?
- The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) is a major trade union in Nigeria, representing millions of workers nationwide.
- The Nigerian National Petrol Company Limited is the state oil corporation responsible for exploring and selling petroleum and petroleum products.
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer, yet it struggles with domestic fuel shortages due to inadequate refining capacity.
- The fuel price increased from around N185 per litre to between N400 and N600 per litre following the announcement to end fuel subsidies.
For up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of stories like this, turn to Yohaig NG.
By delivering the latest Naija news, Yohaig NG helps you stay informed and engaged with the issues that matter most.
We invite you to share your insights and join the conversation in our comments section.