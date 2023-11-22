Rising Debt in Nigeria and West Africa Raises Concerns

The African Network for Environment and Economic Justice (ANEEJ), a civil society organisation, has expressed deep concern over the escalating debt profile of Nigeria and other West African countries. This issue was highlighted during the publication of the paper “Debt Management, Restricting and Sustainability in ECOWAS” at the Debt Management Office in Abuja.
David Ugolor, the Executive Director of ANEEJ, represented by Deputy Director Leo Atakpu, revealed alarming statistics at the two-day International Hybrid Conference on Special Drawing Rights. As of June 30, 2023, Nigeria’s public debt stood at a staggering N87.38 trillion. Similarly, Ghana’s public debt rose to 569.3 billion cedis ($49.7 billion) by the end of April 2023, as per the Bank of Ghana.
The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated solvency and liquidity issues, significantly impacting countries like Sierra Leone, now categorised as having a high risk of debt distress. Ugolor emphasised the dire consequences of these debts, noting that a substantial portion of national revenues is being diverted to debt servicing, compromising essential social services, climate action, and other developmental needs.
This debt crisis poses a severe threat to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Climate Agreement in West Africa. The situation is particularly alarming in Nigeria, currently designated as the world poverty capital by the 2023 World Poverty Clock report. The rising debt levels threaten to plunge more Nigerians and West Africans into extreme and multidimensional poverty.
The conference also focused on the use of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) in Ghana and Nigeria, debating their reallocation to countries in dire need without exacerbating the debt crisis. The discussion included 10 other nations: Benin Republic, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, the Gambia, Ghana, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Niger, Senegal, and Togo.
Editorial
The rising debt profile in Nigeria and other West African countries, as highlighted by the African Network for Environment and Economic Justice, is a matter of grave concern. It brings to light the delicate balance between economic development and fiscal responsibility. The increasing debt burden, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, has placed these nations in a precarious position, where much of their revenue is funnelled into debt servicing rather than critical developmental projects.
This situation is a stark reminder of the need for prudent financial management and sustainable borrowing practices. Governments must ensure that loans and financial aid are utilised effectively for projects that generate economic growth and improve the living standards of their citizens. It is also imperative for these countries to diversify their economies to reduce over-reliance on external borrowing.
The discussion around the use of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) is a crucial aspect of this debate. SDRs can provide much-needed liquidity to these economies, but their allocation and use must be carefully managed to avoid further debt accumulation. International financial institutions and donor countries must work collaboratively with these nations to ensure that SDRs are used effectively and responsibly.
The rising debt in Nigeria and West Africa is a clarion call for more sustainable economic policies and practices. These countries need to adopt strategies that balance economic growth with fiscal responsibility, ensuring that future generations are not burdened with unsustainable debt.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s Debt Profile: Nigeria’s public debt has reached an alarming level, highlighting the need for careful debt management and economic planning.
- Impact of COVID-19 on Debt: The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the solvency and liquidity of many countries, exacerbating existing debt issues.
- Sustainable Development Goals at Risk: The rising debt in West Africa poses a threat to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals in the region.
- Special Drawing Rights (SDRs): SDRs are an important financial instrument that can provide liquidity to countries in need, but their use requires careful management.
- Economic Diversification: Diversifying economies is crucial for West African countries to reduce dependence on external borrowing and build more resilient economies.