Sanusi Criticizes NNPCL, Questions Forex Earnings Post-Subsidy

In a bold statement at the Bank Directors Summit in Abuja, former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Sanusi Lamido Sanusi raised concerns over the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited’s transparency and impact on the nation’s economy. Sanusi led the CBN from 2009 to 2014 and labelled the NNPCL as the world’s “most opaque oil company.”
Sanusi criticized the NNPCL for its alleged failure to adequately remit foreign exchange to the government, especially after the removal of fuel subsidies. He emphasized the urgent need to stabilize the foreign exchange market and pointed out the economic challenges faced by Nigeria in the past eight years, including rising inflation.
Highlighting the importance of accountability, Sanusi questioned the wisdom of the President holding the office of the Minister for Petroleum Resources. He argued that this arrangement hinders the ability to question the NNPCL’s accountability. “Where are the dollars?” he asked, stressing the need for transparency in the NNPCL’s operations, from oil production to revenue generation.
Sanusi also noted the need for a thorough audit of the NNPCL to understand Nigeria’s daily oil production and revenue. He called for the banking sector to rebuild public trust and opposed amendments to the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, advocating for the CBN’s independence from political influences.
President Bola Tinubu, who has retained the role of the substantive Minister of Petroleum Resources, was represented by the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, at the summit. Edun reiterated the administration’s commitment to regulatory compliance and financial integrity.
Responding to Sanusi’s remarks, NNPCL’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, stated that the corporation is focused on delivering energy security and managing ongoing projects, emphasizing that everyone is entitled to their opinion.
Editorial
In the wake of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi’s recent remarks at the Bank Directors Summit, it’s imperative to delve deeper into the implications of his statements for Nigeria’s economic landscape. Sanusi, a figure known for his forthrightness, has once again brought to the forefront the critical issue of transparency and accountability in managing Nigeria’s oil resources, particularly by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).
At the heart of Sanusi’s critique is a fundamental question of governance and economic management. The NNPCL, as the custodian of Nigeria’s oil wealth, has a pivotal role in shaping the country’s economic fortunes. Sanusi’s labelling of the NNPCL as the “most opaque oil company in the world” is not just a passing comment; it’s a damning indictment of a system that has long been shrouded in secrecy and inefficiency.
The issue of the President doubling as the Minister for Petroleum Resources is another critical point raised by Sanusi. According to him, this dual role creates a conflict of interest that could hinder the quest for accountability within the NNPCL. It’s a valid concern, considering that the oil sector is the backbone of Nigeria’s economy. The need for a distinct and accountable leadership in the Petroleum Ministry cannot be overstated, as it would provide a necessary buffer and oversight over the NNPCL’s operations.
Sanusi’s call for a thorough audit of the NNPCL to ascertain the country’s daily oil production and revenue is a step towards transparency. This move could unravel many unknowns in the sector and pave the way for more informed policy decisions. It’s also a reminder of the importance of maintaining the independence of institutions like the Central Bank of Nigeria, as Sanusi rightly opposes any amendments to the CBN Act that could compromise its autonomy.
Reflecting on these issues, it’s clear that the path to economic stability and growth in Nigeria is through transparent and accountable governance. The NNPCL, being at the centre of Nigeria’s oil economy, must embrace this path for the nation’s greater good. It’s not just about responding to criticisms but about taking concrete steps to reform and revitalize a sector with so much potential for the country’s future.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer and the sixth-largest in the world, with the petroleum sector accounting for a significant portion of the government’s revenue and export earnings.
- The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) was established on April 1, 1977, under the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Act of 1977.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria was established by the CBN Act of 1958 and began operations on July 1, 1959.
- Nigeria’s oil and gas sector contributes about 9% to its GDP despite heavily relying on the sector for government revenue and foreign exchange earnings.
- The concept of ‘fuel subsidy’ in Nigeria refers to the government’s practice of keeping fuel prices lower than the international market rate, which has been controversial in the country’s economic policy.