Sanusi Defends Tinubu, Points Finger at Buhari for Economic Crisis

Former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, has defended President Bola Tinubu against criticisms concerning Nigeria’s current economic hardship.
Speaking at a virtual religious event, Sanusi shifted the blame to the previous administration led by Muhammadu Buhari.
He stated that Buhari’s administration ignored his advice on economic policies, leading to the country’s financial woes.
Sanusi, also a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, praised the current administration’s decision to remove fuel subsidies.
He warned that the economic hardship faced by Nigerians is just the beginning if corrective measures are not implemented.
Sanusi urged Nigerians to live within their means and encouraged those who can help the less fortunate to do so.
Editorial
Muhammadu Sanusi’s recent comments defending President Bola Tinubu and blaming the previous administration for Nigeria’s economic crisis are both revealing and contentious.
While it’s true that the seeds of economic hardship were sown in the past, it’s also crucial to examine the current administration’s role in navigating these challenges.
Sanusi’s endorsement of the removal of fuel subsidies is noteworthy but raises questions about its impact on the average Nigerian. Are the short-term pains worth the long-term gains?
And if so, what steps is the government taking to mitigate the immediate effects on the populace?
The former Emir’s call for Nigerians to live within their means is sound advice but somewhat disconnected from the harsh realities many face.
It’s essential for the government to not only make tough decisions but also to communicate them effectively to gain public trust.
Did You Know?
- Muhammadu Sanusi served as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria from 2009 to 2014.
- Fuel subsidies have been a contentious issue in Nigeria, leading to protests and strikes in the past.
- Nigeria’s public debt stood at $86.39 billion as of December 2020.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria is responsible for maintaining monetary stability in the country.
- Muhammadu Buhari served as Nigeria’s President from 2015 to 2023.