Sanwo-Olu’s Ally Proposes N200,000 as Fair National Wage in Nigeria

Bola Babarinde, a former All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in South Africa and deputy director of the Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat Campaign Council, Diaspora Directorate, has proposed a bold proposition regarding Nigeria’s minimum wage. In response to President Bola Tinubu’s New Year’s Day broadcast, Babarinde suggested that a meaningful minimum wage in Nigeria could be as high as N200,000, considering the current economic realities.
President Tinubu, in his address, announced plans to implement a new national living wage in 2024, a move he described as economically sensible and morally and politically correct. Babarinde supported this initiative, emphasizing that a living wage would boost worker morale and curb theft and misconduct in public service. He stressed that such a wage should aim to enhance the welfare of the Nigerian working class.
Babarinde acknowledged the challenges faced by the Tinubu administration in its efforts to revitalize the economy and provide relief to Nigerians. He noted that repairing a system damaged over decades is a daunting task that requires time for sustainable development. He also commented on Tinubu’s international trips to attract investments, advising the government to focus on domestic resources.
Highlighting the potential of local universities, colleges of technology, and technical schools, Babarinde called for homegrown technological solutions to achieve industrial and economic self-reliance. He urged improved ease of business within African countries, particularly in reducing airfares and telecommunication costs among ECOWAS nations to boost local trade.
In concluding remarks, Babarinde advised Nigerian leaders to exercise fiscal discipline and avoid financial recklessness. He encouraged President Tinubu to utilize the expertise of Nigerians in the Diaspora to fulfil the administration’s renewed hope agenda.
Editorial:
In economic policy and national welfare, the proposal of a N200,000 minimum wage by Bola Babarinde, an ally of Governor Sanwo-Olu, marks a significant moment in Nigeria’s socio-economic discourse. This bold suggestion comes when the nation grapples with economic challenges and the quest for sustainable development.
A living wage transcends mere numbers; it embodies the dignity of labour and the recognition of workers’ economic realities. Babarinde’s proposal is not just about increasing numbers; it’s a call to rethink how we value work and workers in Nigeria fundamentally. It’s a statement about the society we aspire to be—where every worker can live with dignity and security.
President Tinubu’s commitment to a new national living wage aligns with this vision. It’s a recognition that economic policies must be grounded in the realities of everyday life. However, the journey to such an ambitious wage structure is fraught with challenges. It requires a careful balancing act between economic feasibility and social justice, between the aspirations of the working class and the realities of the national economy.
We must also heed Babarinde’s advice to look inward for solutions. The potential of our local institutions and the untapped expertise of our people, both at home and in the Diaspora, are invaluable resources. Leveraging these assets can pave the way for a more self-reliant and resilient economy.
As we advocate for a fair and meaningful national wage, let us remember that this is more than an economic policy—it’s a commitment to the welfare and dignity of every Nigerian worker. It’s a step towards building a nation where economic growth and social justice go hand in hand.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s current national minimum wage was set at N30,000 per month in 2019.
- A living wage is based on the idea that a wage should be enough to live on, covering basic needs such as food, housing, and other essentials.
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy by GDP, yet it faces significant challenges in income inequality and poverty.
- The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) comprises 15 member countries aiming to promote economic integration and cooperation.
- Nigeria has one of the largest populations of expatriates in Africa, with a significant number contributing to various sectors globally.