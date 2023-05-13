SEC Aims for 25% Market Cap from Non-Interest Ventures

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) intends to have 25% of the market capitalization of securities in the Nigerian capital market derived from non-interest products.
This coincides with the launch of the first commodities fund by Marble Halal Commodities Fund (MHCF), a new non-interest fund based in the agro-economic and extractive sector.
During the launch ceremony, Dayo Obisan, SEC’s Executive Commissioner for Operations, stated that the Fund would significantly contribute to achieving the 2015-2025 Nigerian Capital Market Master Plan.
A vital goal of this plan is for a quarter of the market capitalization to originate from non-interest areas such as the Marble Halal Commodities Fund.
The new asset class by MHCF aims to influence not only the Nigerian financial market but the entire economic sector, with a particular focus on agriculture and industry.
Akeem Oyewale, Chief Executive Officer of Marble Capital Limited, promoter of the Fund, expressed that the Fund will boost product diversification in the Nigerian economy while averting investment losses to Ponzi schemes and dubious crowdfunding programs.
Editor’s Take
Non-Interest Ventures: A Game-Changer for Nigeria’s Capital Market
The decision of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to target a quarter of the market capitalization from non-interest products is a strategic move that could significantly transform Nigeria’s capital market.
The launch of the first commodities fund by Marble Halal Commodities Fund (MHCF) is a step in the right direction, given the importance of diversifying the nation’s economic sector.
The Fund, focused on the agro-economic and extractive sectors, can stimulate economic growth, enhance investment diversification, and prevent losses to unscrupulous investment schemes.
However, implementing this ambitious plan must be accompanied by robust regulatory measures to protect investors and ensure the integrity of non-interest financial products.
The government and SEC must also work towards creating an enabling environment to attract more market investors.
The success of this initiative will largely depend on investor confidence, which can be built through transparency, robust regulation, and efficient market operations.
It is time for the government to step up and play its part in ensuring the smooth implementation of this laudable initiative.
Did you know?
- Nigeria is the largest economy in Africa, with a stock market capitalization of about N20 trillion as of 2021.
- Non-interest finance is an alternative to conventional finance that complies with Islamic law, prohibiting earning interest on loans.
- The non-interest finance market in Nigeria has grown significantly over the years, with Islamic banking assets estimated to be worth over N1.3 trillion in 2021.
