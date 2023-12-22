Self-Employment Dominates Nigeria’s Workforce at 88%, NBS Reports

As of the second quarter of 2023, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that 88% of Nigeria’s workforce is self-employed, leaving only 12% in wage employment. This data was detailed in the ‘Nigeria Labour Force Statistics Report Q2 2023’, released by the NBS.
The unemployment rate in the country marginally increased to 4.2% in Q2 2023, up from 4.1% in the first quarter. The NBS defines unemployment as the proportion of the labour force that is not employed but is actively seeking and available for work. The report showed a gender disparity in unemployment rates: 3.5% for men and 5.9% for women. Urban areas recorded a higher unemployment rate of 5.9%, compared to 2.5% in rural areas.
Youth unemployment, particularly among those aged 15-24, stood at 7.2%. The NBS has refined its labour market data collection methods to align with International Labour Organisation standards. The report indicates that most Nigerians are engaged in businesses or farming activities.
Employment in Nigeria is categorised into employees and the self-employed. Employees work for salaries or wages, including paid apprentices, while own-account workers, contributing family workers, and employers are classified as self-employed. In Q2 2023, 88% of employed Nigerians were self-employed, with a higher percentage among women (91%) than men (85.2%). In urban areas, 80.5% of the employed population was self-employed, against 95.3% in rural areas.
The NBS’s change in employment calculation methodology has drawn criticism, particularly from the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC). The NLC’s National Secretary-General, Chris Onyeka, expressed scepticism about the reliability of these figures, arguing that they do not reflect the actual situation on the ground, where unemployment is perceived to be rising.
Editorial
We collectively observe the recent findings by the National Bureau of Statistics, indicating that a vast % of Nigeria’s workforce, 88%, is self-employed. This statistic indicates the evolving nature of Nigeria’s labour market and the entrepreneurial spirit that pervades the nation. However, it also raises questions about the quality and stability of these self-employment ventures.
The marginal increase in unemployment, now at 4.2%, coupled with the significant gender and urban-rural disparities, underscores the need for targeted policies to address these gaps. The youth unemployment rate at 7.2% particularly calls for urgent interventions to harness the potential of this demographic.
The NBS’s methodology, aligned with international standards, provides a more accurate picture of the labour market. Yet, the criticism from entities like the Nigerian Labour Congress highlights a disconnect between statistical data and on-ground realities. This discrepancy suggests that while the data is valuable, it may not fully capture the complexities of Nigeria’s employment landscape.
As we analyse these statistics, it becomes imperative to celebrate the entrepreneurial drive and critically assess the support systems available for self-employed individuals. Ensuring access to resources, training, and financial support is crucial for sustaining and growing these ventures. The goal should be to create a robust, diverse, and inclusive labour market that offers stability and growth opportunities for all Nigerians.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy, with its GDP heavily reliant on oil and agriculture.
- The informal sector contributes about 65% of Nigeria’s GDP.
- Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) constitute about 96% of Nigerian businesses and contribute 75% of the national employment.
- Nigeria has one of the youngest populations in the world, with over 42% under the age of 15.
- Entrepreneurship in Nigeria is driven by necessity as much as opportunity, often seen as a means to combat unemployment.