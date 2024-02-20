Senate Calls for Halt on N17tn Tax Waivers to Curb Losses

The Senate, expressing concern over a staggering N17tn loss due to tax waivers over the past five years, has called on the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to stop these waivers immediately. During the 2024 budget presentation by FIRS, the Senate Committee on Finance highlighted the need to shift from the current waiver system to a rebating system to prevent further abuse. FIRS Chairman Zacch Adedeji, presenting a N19.4tn tax collection target for 2024, also faced scrutiny over a proposed N2.7tn Tax Credit for road construction, which the Senate suggested halting.
Senator Sani Musa, chairing the committee, emphasised the potential for increased tax collection, suggesting that collections could soar to N30tn with proper measures. The committee’s stance is that the current waiver system, prone to abuse, results in significant financial losses for the country and should be replaced with a more accountable rebating system.
In response to concerns about multiple taxation, Adedeji revealed plans, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s directives, to streamline the existing 62 types of taxes down to eight or nine. This move aims to alleviate the burden on Nigerians and ensure a more efficient tax collection system. Additionally, the FIRS chairman addressed the controversy surrounding the Tax Credit Scheme for road construction, advocating for fully utilising the existing N2.5tn commitment before considering any new requests.
Editorial:
The Senate’s recent intervention to halt the N17tn tax waivers is a bold step towards fiscal responsibility and economic sustainability. This move underscores a critical examination of our tax policies and their impact on national development. Unfortunately, the waiver system, intended to stimulate economic activities, has become a loophole for significant revenue losses. Transitioning to a rebating system could offer a more transparent and accountable framework, ensuring that incentives align with national economic goals.
The FIRS’s ambitious N19.4tn tax collection target for 2024 reflects a commitment to enhancing revenue generation. However, achieving this goal requires not just the curtailment of tax waivers but also a comprehensive overhaul of the tax collection mechanism. The Senate’s suggestion to potentially raise tax collections to N30tn is not merely aspirational but a call to action for the FIRS to harness untapped revenue streams.
The initiative to reduce the number of taxes from 62 to a more manageable eight or nine is a commendable step towards simplifying the tax system and alleviating the burden of multiple taxation on Nigerians. This simplification process, spearheaded by President Tinubu’s administration, is poised to make the tax system more efficient and less cumbersome for taxpayers.
The debate over the Tax Credit Scheme for road construction highlights the need for a balanced approach to funding infrastructure projects. While such schemes can accelerate infrastructure development, they must not overshadow the essential role of direct government investment in public works. The FIRS’s stance on prioritising the completion of existing commitments before embarking on new ones is a prudent approach to fiscal management.
As we navigate these changes, it’s imperative that all stakeholders—government, businesses, and citizens—engage in constructive dialogue to forge a tax system that is fair, efficient, and conducive to economic growth. The Senate’s call to action is not just about tax waivers; it’s a broader appeal for fiscal discipline and strategic planning to secure a more prosperous future for Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- Tax waivers are often used globally to stimulate economic growth, attract investments, and support specific sectors.
- The concept of a rebating system involves returning a portion of taxes paid to businesses or individuals, often to encourage investment or consumption.
- Nigeria has one of the most complex tax systems in Africa, with multiple layers of taxation from federal to local levels.
- Streamlining taxes to a smaller, more manageable number can significantly reduce taxpayers’ administrative burdens and compliance costs.
- Effective tax management and strategic waivers can be pivotal in achieving economic diversification and reducing reliance on oil revenues.