Senate Greenlights N7.3tn Ways and Means Securitization Plan

The Nigerian Senate has approved the securitization of the outstanding N7.3 trillion Ways and Means, a move requested by President Bola Tinubu. Ways and Means is a financial mechanism that allows the government to borrow from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for short-term or emergency financing needs, mainly to cover delayed government cash receipts or fiscal deficits.
In his communication to the Senate, President Tinubu emphasized that this securitization would significantly reduce debt service costs. The letter highlighted that the interest rate for the securitized Ways and Means advances would be 9% per annum, a rate lower than the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) plus 3%.
This request, which does not constitute new borrowing, aims to extend the repayment period of existing loans. As the Debt Management Office (DMO) outlines, the terms involve the Federal Government issuing debt securities with a 40-year tenor to the CBN. These securities will carry an interest rate of 5% and include a 3-year moratorium on principal repayments.
Editorial:
The Senate’s approval of the securitization of the N7.3 trillion Ways and Means is a significant step in managing Nigeria’s fiscal challenges. This decision reflects a strategic approach to handling the nation’s debt, aiming to ease the burden on the government’s finances in the short term while providing a structured long-term repayment plan.
The move to securitize the Ways and Means advances is a testament to the government’s commitment to fiscal responsibility. By converting these advances into long-term securities at a lower interest rate, the government effectively reduces the immediate financial pressure and creates a more manageable repayment schedule.
However, this decision also underscores the importance of prudent fiscal management and the need for sustainable economic policies. Extending the repayment period of existing loans to 40 years is a relief in the short term but also a commitment that spans generations. The government must pair this financial manoeuvring with robust economic growth strategies to ensure that the nation’s debt does not become an unsustainable burden.
As we move forward, the government must continue to focus on diversifying the economy, enhancing revenue generation, and implementing cost-effective policies. The goal should be to create a stable economic environment where reliance on borrowing, especially for recurrent expenditures, is minimized.
Did You Know?
- Ways and Means advances are standard monetary policy tools governments use to manage short-term liquidity needs.
- Nigeria’s debt profile has been a topic of concern, with the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio witnessing significant changes over the years.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) plays a crucial role in the country’s economic stability, including managing inflation and implementing monetary policies.
- Nigeria’s Debt Management Office (DMO) manages the country’s debt and advises the government on debt-related matters.
- Securitization of debt involves converting debt into securities that can be bought and sold, often used by governments to manage large debts.