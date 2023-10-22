September Sees Surge in Currency Outside Banks to N2.35 Trillion

In a recent development, the amount of currency outside banks surged to N2.35 trillion in September. This marks a 6.0 per cent increase month-on-month, compared to the N2.29 trillion recorded in August 2023. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) revealed this data in its Money and Credit Statistics for September 2023.
This rise can be attributed to the Supreme Court’s directive that old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes will continue to circulate until December 31, 2023. This decision is evident in the currency-in-circulation figures, which reached N2.76 trillion in September, a 3.7 per cent month-on-month increase from N2.66 trillion in August.
One of the primary reasons for the Federal Government’s naira redesign was to absorb excess cash outside the banking system and control inflation. The data also highlighted that credit to the private sector saw a month-on-month growth of 4.8 per cent, reaching N58.6 trillion in September from N55.97 trillion in August. Conversely, credit to the government decreased by 1.2 per cent to N34.1 trillion in September from N34.5 trillion.
The overall Net Domestic Credit experienced a 2.5 per cent month-on-month growth, reaching N92.7 trillion in September from N90.4 trillion. The federal government’s continuous borrowing to cover budget deficits, primarily driven by recurrent expenditures, has been a point of concern. The Managing Director of Cowry Asset Management, Johnson Chukwu, expressed concerns over the increasing cost of debt servicing, especially with the recent foreign exchange harmonization and revaluation by the CBN.
Editorial:
The recent surge in currency outside banks, as reported by Yohaig NG, raises several pertinent questions about the state of Nigeria’s economy. The decision to keep old banknotes in circulation, while seemingly a minor move, has broader implications for the nation’s financial health.
The increase in currency outside the banking system can be seen as a reflection of the public’s trust (or lack thereof) in the banking system. When people choose to keep their money outside banks, it suggests a lack of confidence in the stability or integrity of these institutions. This can have cascading effects on the economy, from reduced lending capacity to potential liquidity crises.
The continuous borrowing by the federal government is a double-edged sword. While it might provide short-term relief for budget deficits, it also increases the nation’s debt burden. The concerns raised by Johnson Chukwu about the escalating cost of debt servicing, especially in the face of foreign exchange harmonization and revaluation by the CBN, are valid and warrant serious consideration.
We believe that for Nigeria to achieve sustainable economic growth, there needs to be a balance between short-term fixes and long-term solutions. The government should focus on strengthening the banking sector, promoting transparency, and building public trust. Additionally, there’s a pressing need to diversify revenue sources and reduce the reliance on borrowing.
Did You Know?
- The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was established in 1958 and commenced operations in 1959.
- The primary role of the CBN is to ensure monetary and price stability in the country.
- Nigeria’s highest denomination banknote is the N1,000 note, introduced in 2005.
- The CBN has embarked on several currency reforms, including the introduction of polymer notes.
- The “naira” is derived from the English word “Nigeria”, and it was introduced as Nigeria’s official currency in 1973, replacing the pound.