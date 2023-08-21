Seven Nigerian States Struggle Economically Due to Niger Border Closure

Ripple effects of economic sanctions on the Niger Republic are causing turmoil in at least seven Nigerian states bordering the south of Niger.
In the third week of the political and economic tension, about 8.5 million Nigerians living in border towns and communities have continued to count their losses, running into over N40 billion.
Since the Federal Government closed the border on August 3, perishable goods like onions, tomatoes, pepper, potatoes, and livestock have been lost, and trade worth about $226.34 million is at risk of collapse.
Marital relationships are also being threatened as couples engaged in cross-border trading cannot return home.
Seven states, including Kebbi, Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, Jigawa, Yobe, and Borno, share boundaries with Niger, covering a 1,608 kilometres stretch.
These states are losing an estimated N13 billion weekly to the border closure due to the shutdown of trade, farms, and markets.
Prices of locally produced rice and other products have appreciated in the border towns as smuggling and other cross-border trading have been halted.
A 50kg of local rice sold at N17,000 before border closure now goes for N30,000, while imported rice sold at N30,000 now sells at N55,000.
The Chairman of Arewa Economic Forum (AEF), Ibrahim Dandakata, noted that the border closure is hurting Nigerians, with Northern Nigerian businessmen having over 2,000 containers of perishable goods stranded at the border.
He warned that military intervention in the Niger crisis would wipe out gains in the fight against terrorists in Northern Nigeria.
Residents of communities in Katsina State close to the Nigerian border with Niger also lamented the downturn of socio-economic activities since the borders were closed.
The border closure was estimated to impact $226.34 million in trade between countries.
Editorial:
The sudden closure of the border between Nigeria and the Niger Republic has led to a complex and multifaceted crisis affecting the economy and the social fabric of border communities.
While the decision to sever trade relationships with Niger following a military coup is a political stance, ordinary citizens feel the consequences most acutely.
The economic impact is staggering, with losses running into billions of Naira and affecting various sectors, including agriculture, trade, and local markets. The price hike in essential commodities like rice further burdens the struggling border town, residents.
Moreover, the stranded perishable goods symbolize a wasted investment and a blow to small-scale traders.
However, the crisis is not merely economic. The border closure has disrupted family lives, separating couples and communities.
The long history of fraternal relationships between Nigeria and the Niger Republic is replaced with fear, suspicion, and tension.
While the concerns that led to the border closure are valid, the approach seems to lack a comprehensive understanding of the ground realities.
The suggestion to open alternative routes, such as the Maje border post, reflects a need for solutions considering this crisis’s human aspect.
The situation calls for a balanced and empathetic approach that recognizes the interconnectedness of the two nations. Diplomatic dialogue, rather than military intervention, should be the path forward.
Engaging in peaceful negotiations and finding ways to mitigate the immediate suffering of the people must be prioritized.
Did You Know?
- The border between Nigeria and Niger Republic stretches over 1,608 kilometres, affecting seven Nigerian states.
- The trade between Nigeria and Niger was valued at $226.34 million in 2022, with Nigeria exporting goods worth $192.91 million to Niger.
- The border closure has led to a sharp rise in the cost of foreign rice from N30,000 to N55,000 per bag in border communities.
- The Arewa Economic Forum estimates that Northern Nigerian businessmen lose N13 billion per week at the Nigeria-Niger border due to the closure.
- The border closure has also affected social relationships, with families separated and community ties strained due to restricted movement.