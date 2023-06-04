Snake Island Port to Attract $1 Billion Investment Under Public Private Partnership

The Federal Government of Nigeria has approved the development of Snake Island Port in Lagos by Nigerdock. The project, which aims to attract $1 billion in private investment and boost the Nigerian maritime industry, will be executed through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) agreement spanning 45 years.
In a statement provided to Vanguard, Nigerdock revealed,
“The Federal Government of Nigeria has approved the expansion and development of Snake Island Port, which will be a significant milestone for the Nigerian maritime and shipping industry.”
The project, to be conducted under a PPP arrangement, involves a new 45-year concession agreement for Snake Island Port with the Federal Government. The agreement permits expanded operational scope and is expected to attract about $1 billion in private investment.
“This approval highlights the importance of PPPs in driving economic growth and development in Nigeria,” the statement continued, noting the country’s increased reliance on PPPs across various sectors, including energy, infrastructure, transportation, and telecommunications.
Investments in Nigeria’s ports are set to enhance cargo handling efficiency, reduce vessel turnaround times, and address the high cost of shipping and logistics services currently experienced. This improvement will yield substantial business cost savings, increase competitiveness, and create a more business-friendly environment than other African nations.
Nigerdock was granted Free Zone and Port Development Status by the Presidency in 2005, leading to the Snake Island Integrated Free Zone (SIIFZ) establishment in the same year. The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Nigeria Customs Service approved direct shipping for the facility in 2017 and the NPA green-lighted cargo handling operations in 2021.
Harnessing the Potential of PPPs: The Case of Snake Island Port
This approval demonstrates the effectiveness of PPPs in stimulating development across diverse sectors, such as energy, infrastructure, transportation, and telecommunications. Such collaborative efforts between public and private entities leverage the strengths of both sectors – the regulatory capacity and scale of the public sector and the efficiency, innovation, and capital.
This approval demonstrates the effectiveness of PPPs in stimulating development across diverse sectors, such as energy, infrastructure, transportation, and telecommunications. Such collaborative efforts between public and private entities leverage the strengths of both sectors – the regulatory capacity and scale of the public sector and the efficiency, innovation, and capital.
The planned improvements to Nigeria’s ports will result in greater cargo handling efficiency, quicker vessel turnaround times, and reduced shipping and logistics costs. These benefits translate to substantial business cost savings, enhancing competitiveness, and fostering a more business-friendly environment.
- Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) involve a contract between a public sector authority and a private party in which the private party provides a public service or project and assumes substantial financial, technical and operational risk.
- The Snake Island Integrated Free Zone (SIIFZ) was established in 2005 following the Presidency’s Free Zone and Port Development Status award to Nigerdock.
- Improved port efficiency can significantly boost a country’s trading capacity and economic competitiveness.