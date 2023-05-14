Soaring Debt Tied to Persistent Budget Deficits, DMO Reveals

The Debt Management Office (DMO) attributes Nigeria’s ballooning debt to continuous budget deficits run by governments over the years.
DMO’s Director-General, Patience Oniha, recently shared these insights with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.
Oniha pointed out that Nigeria’s fiscal data review shows a consistent pattern of budget deficits, mainly financed through local and foreign borrowings.
“Data indicates that the annual budget deficits, including supplementary budgets, escalated to N10.78 trillion in 2023, up from N1.62 trillion in 2015. The lion’s share of these deficits, between 82 and 99 percent, was covered by new loans, with borrowings growing from N1.46 trillion in 2015 to a whopping N8.80 trillion in 2023,” she explained.
These escalating deficits, driven by new borrowings, have fueled the rapid rise in Nigeria’s debt stock, resulting in increased debt service, Oniha affirmed.
However, she believes this trend could have been curtailed or moderated if the government had generated higher revenues or maintained lower expenditures.
Oniha urges the incoming government under Sen. Bola Tinubu to recognize this issue and prioritize boosting revenue generation.
She stresses that the persistent budget deficits must be factored into preparing the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (2024 – 2026) and the 2024 budget.
The DMO chief strongly recommends accelerating revenue growth to guarantee debt sustainability.
As of December 2022, Nigeria’s debt profile was N46.25 trillion, marking an increase of around seven trillion Naira from the 2021 debt figures.
The total public debt stock comprises the domestic and external debts of the Federal Government, the 36 state governments, and the Federal Capital Territory.
The domestic debt stock stands at N27.55 trillion ($61.42 billion), while the external debt stock is N18.7 trillion (41.6 billion dollars).
However, the public debt figures don’t include the N22.7 trillion Federal Government’s debt to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) via Ways and Means advances.
The Senate has securitized these Ways and Means advances and is currently awaiting concurrent securitization by the House of Representatives before being included in the country’s public debt stock.
Editorial Note: An Urgent Call for Fiscal Discipline
The alarm bells are ringing loudly in Nigeria’s economic corridors.
The Debt Management Office’s recent revelations point towards a dire scenario.
Decades of persistent budget deficits and low revenue generation have made our nation’s debt soar.
The facts are clear, and they are unsettling.
The pattern of persistent budget deficits, financed mainly by local and foreign borrowings, has been an unfortunate constant in our fiscal landscape.
However, from N1.62 trillion in 2015 to a staggering N10.78 trillion in 2023, the ballooning budget deficit reveals a disturbing trend.
New loans covering 82 to 99 percent of these deficits have propelled a rapid rise in our debt stock.
The result?
An alarming increase in debt service.
What does this mean for Nigeria?
It means our economic health is deteriorating.
It means the weight of our debt is becoming a heavier burden for every Nigerian.
Third, it implies that future generations will be saddled with the economic consequences of our present fiscal indiscipline.
The way forward is clear, albeit challenging.
First, the incoming government under Sen. Bola Tinubu must recognize the magnitude of this problem.
Prioritizing revenue generation is no longer an option—it’s a necessity.
The incoming government must take heed of these persistent budget deficits when preparing the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (2024 – 2026) and the 2024 budget.
In addition, accelerating revenue growth is a must to ensure debt sustainability.
Conceding a point to the opposition, it is true that developing an economy requires strategic borrowing.
However, the key lies in strategically managing these debts, ensuring they lead to productive investments and not just ballooning service costs.
The fiscal data cannot be ignored.
It paints a clear picture of the need for urgent financial reform.
We must debunk the flawed logic that believes borrowing to cover deficits without corresponding revenue growth or expenditure control is sustainable.
It’s not, and the current state of our economy testifies to this.
A realistic solution lies in fiscal discipline.
Increased transparency in government spending, efficient allocation of resources, and robust revenue generation mechanisms are necessary.
Investments in sectors that stimulate economic growth should be prioritized.
Encouraging public-private partnerships could provide the needed capital for infrastructural development, reducing the burden on the government.
It’s time for a proactive approach that fosters economic resilience rather than increasing our debt profile.
It’s time to embrace fiscal discipline and responsible borrowing.
It’s time for a change.
