Soaring Diesel and Jet Fuel Prices Jeopardise Industries and Airlines

The manufacturing and aviation sectors in Nigeria are grappling with rising apprehensions due to escalating diesel and aviation fuel prices. This surge in costs threatens the very existence of several industries and airlines.
In states like Kano, Ogun, Edo, Delta, Kogi, Lagos, and Kwara, the Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria (MAN) informed Yohaig NG that numerous factories are shutting down due to the soaring diesel prices. The association further cautioned that if diesel prices reach N1,500 from the current N1,000, more factories will face closure.
From June to October, diesel and aviation fuel prices have surged by over 50%, causing alarm among operators. This increase is attributed to challenges in the downstream oil sector, including forex scarcity for diesel imports and rising global crude oil prices.
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria’s National Public Relations Officer, Chief Ukadike Chinedu, indicated that the situation might not improve soon, primarily due to forex challenges and global crude oil price hikes.
Oil marketers have suggested that one solution to combat rising diesel costs is for the government to promptly repair the nation’s refineries. The high cost of diesel, combined with unreliable electricity supply, has forced many industries to reduce their operational hours or shut down entirely.
The telecom industry, a significant consumer of diesel, is also feeling the pinch. Industry estimates suggest that telecom operators use around 40 million litres of diesel monthly to power over 127,294 base stations across the country.
Editorial:
At Yohaig NG, we recognise the profound implications of the rising diesel and aviation fuel prices on our nation’s economy. These sectors are the backbone of our nation’s growth, and any disruption can have cascading effects on other industries and the livelihoods of countless Nigerians.
The current situation underscores the urgent need for a comprehensive energy policy that addresses not only the immediate challenges but also ensures long-term sustainability. Relying on imports and global market dynamics leaves us vulnerable to such price volatility. The government must expedite the repair and optimisation of our refineries.
Diversifying our energy sources and investing in renewable alternatives can provide a buffer against such challenges in the future.
We also urge the government to engage with stakeholders, including manufacturers and airline operators, to devise strategies that can mitigate the impact. It’s essential to strike a balance between ensuring the viability of these industries and safeguarding the interests of the Nigerian consumer.
Did You Know?
- Diesel engines are known for their efficiency and durability, often outlasting their gasoline counterparts.
- Aviation fuel, or Jet A1, is specifically formulated for aircraft and is purer than other fuel types.
- Nigeria is the largest oil producer in Africa and the 11th largest globally.
- The global crude oil price is influenced by various factors, including geopolitical tensions, supply-demand dynamics, and OPEC decisions.
- The Nigerian oil sector contributes about 9% to the nation’s GDP, despite the country’s vast oil wealth.