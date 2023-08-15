Soaring Diesel Prices Threaten Nigerian Manufacturers with Shutdowns

Oil marketers revealed on Monday that the ongoing foreign exchange crisis in Nigeria, coupled with the recent 7.5 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) on Automotive Gas Oil (diesel), has escalated the price of diesel to a range of N900 to N950/litre across various states.
This surge in diesel prices has alarmed local manufacturers, who warn of potential factory shutdowns and subsequent job losses.
The Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA) highlighted during a press briefing in Abuja that the scarcity of US dollars has hampered their ability to import diesel. Benneth Korie, the National President of NOGASA, noted that diesel was priced around N650/litre before introducing the 7.5 per cent VAT.
He emphasised the urgent need for government intervention in the dollar situation, warning of its potential detrimental effects.
Korie also urged President Bola Tinubu to revitalise Nigeria’s refineries, asserting that the pressure on dollars would diminish once the country’s refineries begin producing refined products. He stressed the importance of domestic refining, stating that relying on imports is unsustainable.
Furthermore, Korie lamented the deplorable state of Nigerian roads, particularly highlighting the plight of about 500 tankers stranded on the Port Harcourt-Warri road. He expressed concerns over the safety of drivers and the potential disruption in the supply of petroleum products due to these road conditions.
On the manufacturing front, Hamma Kwajaffa, the Director-General of the Nigerian Textile Manufacturers Association, voiced concerns over the rising operational costs, primarily driven by escalating energy prices. He revealed that many textile manufacturers are considering shutting down due to the prohibitive cost of diesel.
Editorial:
The alarming rise in diesel prices in Nigeria is more than just a matter of numbers; it’s a looming crisis threatening the fabric of the nation’s manufacturing sector. While the foreign exchange crisis and introduction of VAT on diesel are immediate triggers, they are symptomatic of deeper structural issues plaguing the Nigerian economy.
The manufacturing sector often hailed as the backbone of any economy, is now at a crossroads. The potential shutdown of factories and the loss of jobs will not only impact the livelihoods of thousands but could also send shockwaves through the broader economy.
The government’s role, therefore, becomes pivotal. It’s not just about addressing the dollar scarcity or reconsidering tax policies; it’s about a holistic approach to economic reforms.
Infrastructure development, especially roads, is crucial. The plight of tankers stranded on significant highways paints a grim picture of the state of infrastructure.
Efficient transport networks are vital for the smooth flow of goods, and any disruption can have cascading effects.
Lastly, the emphasis on revitalising Nigeria’s refineries cannot be overstated. Domestic refining can buffer against global price fluctuations and reduce import dependency.
It’s time the government took decisive steps to steer the nation away from this impending crisis.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer, yet it heavily imports refined petroleum products.
- The Nigerian Naira has faced significant devaluation over the years, impacting the country’s foreign exchange reserves.
- Diesel is a primary fuel for many industries in Nigeria, making its price crucial for manufacturing.
- The Nigerian manufacturing sector contributes about 10% to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
- Infrastructure development has been a critical focus area in Nigeria’s economic recovery and growth plan.