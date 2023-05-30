Soaring Petrol Prices: Subsidy Removal Leads to Commuter Chaos and Fuel Hike to N750

The aftereffects of President Bola Tinubu’s inaugural speech on Monday, announcing the termination of fuel subsidies, have swiftly rippled through Calabar. As a result, numerous filling stations have ceased operations, and those still functional have escalated the fuel prices from N210 to a staggering N750 per litre.
Some investigations revealed that residents, unable to afford the inflated drop fare of N300 – a steep rise from the customary N100 – had to navigate two to three kilometres on foot to reach their workplaces.
On Tuesday, an early morning tour of the city revealed mega stations dispensing fuel at N205/N210, with extensive queues in sight. However, by late morning, the price had surged to N400, after which they shut down operations.
Conversely, black market dealers are reaping profits, with fuel prices soaring to N750 and N800 per litre, though they impose a limit of 10 litres per customer.
Localities such as Calabar South, Muritala Mohammed Highway, Marian, Atimbo, and Etta Agbor observed complete shutdowns of filling stations at the time of reporting. Those few still operating had recently received directives from their central offices to suspend operations.
Nevertheless, significant junctions and bus stops are witnessing an overwhelming influx of commuters waiting in anticipation of the limited number of available taxis.
Editorial
Fuel Subsidy Removal: An Impending Crisis or a Step Towards Economic Stability?
Following President Bola Tinubu’s policy announcement on fuel subsidy removal, it’s hard to deny the immediate hardships the citizens of Calabar, and potentially the entire nation, face. The pressing issues of the hour are skyrocketing fuel prices, filling stations ceasing operations and the burden on commuters.
Opponents of the removal policy argue that it places an enormous burden on the everyday citizen. And they’re not entirely wrong. The sight of ordinary people walking long distances due to hiked taxi fares, and the shutting down of filling stations, indeed points towards an immediate crisis.
However, let’s pivot our perspective and consider the other side. Proponents of subsidy removal, including the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), believe in a unified forex as a progressive step towards economic stability.
The subsidy removal policy could pave the way for a liberalized oil sector. This could potentially attract foreign investments, promote competition, and lead to better service delivery in the long run. Moreover, government funds saved from subsidy removal could be redirected towards crucial sectors like healthcare and education.
While these potential benefits cannot be overlooked, they don’t dismiss the public’s immediate hardships. As such, authorities must ensure proper measures are in place to mitigate the impact. This could include implementing a robust public transport system, initiating poverty alleviation schemes, or introducing temporary fuel price controls.
Let us foster dialogue, seek viable solutions, and collectively navigate this crossroads of economic transformation.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian fuel subsidy cost the government an estimated N10 trillion from 2006 to 2018.
- Despite being Africa’s largest crude oil producer, Nigeria imports nearly all of its petrol due to a lack of refining capacity.
- Nigerians consumed an estimated 56.5 billion litres of petrol in 2019.
- Nigeria’s population of over 200 million people is highly dependent on petrol for transportation and powering generators.
