Sokoto State Governor Presents Over N270 Billion 2024 Budget Proposal

Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto of Sokoto State has presented a 2024 budget proposal of over N270 billion to the State House of Assembly. The budget, tagged “Budget of Hope and Resilience,” focuses on infrastructural development and aims to address various socio-economic challenges in the state.
The proposed budget comprises an estimated N138.9 billion from statutory allocations, N37.1 billion from internally generated revenue, and an opening balance of N13.3 billion. Additionally, capital receipts, aids, and grants amount to N14.4 billion, with capital development funds standing at N60.4 billion, bringing the total to N74.8 billion.
The recurrent expenditure is projected at N90.6 billion, with personnel costs at N46.9 billion and overhead expenses at N50.9 billion. The capital estimates amount to N172.2 billion, making the total expenditure N270.1 billion.
Governor Aliyu emphasized that the budget reflects the views of the masses and aligns with his administration’s nine-point agenda. Education receives the highest allocation with N42.9 billion, followed by the health sector with N31 billion. The agriculture sector is allocated N10.3 billion, including provisions for grain procurement and farm inputs. The Ministry of Works and Transportation receives N18.8 billion, while the Ministry of Religious Affairs and water resources are allocated N9.9 billion and N9.2 billion, respectively.
The budget also includes provisions for humanitarian services, poverty reduction, and women and youth empowerment programs. The governor acknowledged the contributions of development partners and civil servants in preparing the budget and its implementation.
Speaker Tukur Bala of the State House of Assembly assured the governor of the assembly’s commitment to working on the budget to support the realization of the nine-point agenda.
Editorial
The presentation of the 2024 budget proposal by Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto is a significant step towards addressing the developmental needs of Sokoto State. The budget’s focus on infrastructural development, education, health, agriculture, and other vital sectors reflects a comprehensive approach to state development.
The allocation of the most significant portion of the budget to education and health underscores the state government’s commitment to improving the quality of life for its citizens. Investing in these sectors is crucial for building a solid foundation for sustainable development and ensuring the populace’s well-being.
Given the state’s agricultural potential, the emphasis on agriculture is significant. The allocation for grain procurement, fertilizer, and farm inputs will boost agricultural productivity and contribute to food security and economic growth.
However, successfully implementing this budget will require efficient management of resources, transparency, and accountability. The funds allocated must be used effectively to achieve the intended outcomes and bring tangible improvements to the lives of the people of Sokoto State.
The involvement of development partners and civil servants in the budget preparation process is a positive step towards inclusive governance. Their input is vital in ensuring that the budget addresses the real needs of the people and is implemented effectively.
As the State House of Assembly reviews the budget, they must do so with diligence and a focus on the state’s long-term development goals. The collaboration between the executive and legislative branches will ensure that the budget meets the state’s immediate needs and lays the groundwork for future growth and prosperity.
Did You Know?
- Sokoto State, located in northwestern Nigeria, is known for its rich cultural heritage and historical significance.
- The state’s economy is predominantly based on agriculture, with crops like millet, guinea corn, and rice being significant staples.
- Education and health are critical sectors for development in Nigeria, with many states prioritizing these areas to improve the quality of life for their citizens.
- Budgets in Nigerian states are often focused on addressing infrastructural deficits, improving public services, and stimulating economic growth.
- The involvement of civil society and development partners in budget preparation can enhance the inclusiveness and effectiveness of governance processes.