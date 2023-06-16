Soludo Urges Govt to Invest Fuel Subsidy Savings in Infrastructure

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, has called on the Federal Government to allocate a substantial portion of the savings from the withdrawal of fuel subsidies to infrastructure and social development.
Speaking at the Nigerian Academy of Engineering Annual Lecture, Soludo, a former Central Bank Governor, emphasised the need for such investment in the nation.
He proposed that investing eight to 10 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product in public infrastructure annually for the next decade would significantly improve the lives of citizens.
Soludo also stressed the importance of collaboration between the federal and state governments, who better understand their infrastructure needs.
For instance, in the provision of road infrastructure, state governments are best placed to determine the necessary road alignments.
Therefore, successful and functional execution of such projects requires collaboration, Soludo explained.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, also emphasised collaboration among all stakeholders.
He highlighted the importance of innovative and creative strategies to bridge the financing gap in the country, as the government alone cannot provide all the solutions.
The call by Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, for the Federal Government to invest savings from the withdrawal of fuel subsidies into infrastructure and social development is timely.
It recognises the urgent need for substantial investment in the nation’s infrastructure, which is critical for economic growth and social development.
However, while allocating funds to infrastructure is essential, ensuring that these funds are used efficiently and effectively is equally crucial. This includes prioritising projects that have the most significant impact on the lives of citizens and implementing measures to prevent corruption and waste of funds.
Furthermore, the emphasis on collaboration between the federal and state governments is commendable.
Such collaboration can ensure that infrastructure projects are tailored to the specific needs of each state, thereby enhancing their effectiveness and impact.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer and one of the largest in the world.
- The fuel subsidy in Nigeria was a policy that allowed the government to keep the price of petrol artificially low, but it was removed in 2021 due to its high cost.
- Anambra State is located in the southeastern region of Nigeria and is known for its rich cultural heritage and vibrant economy.
