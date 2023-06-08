State Governors Rally Behind President Tinubu’s Subsidy Termination Plan

Wednesday saw state governors nationwide strongly endorse President Bola Tinubu’s determination to cease fuel subsidy payments and other pioneering policy directives.
Gathered under the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), the state leaders voiced their support for President Tinubu during their inaugural meeting with him at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.
Initially invited to share their thoughts, state leaders were spearheaded by NGF Chairman and Kwara State governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. AbdulRazaq expressed a sense of joy at the President’s decision to remove subsidies, acknowledging the all-inclusive leadership and statesmanship exhibited by the President.
The governors commended President Tinubu’s efforts to confront the fuel subsidy conundrum and pledged their cooperation to alleviate the initial impacts of this decision.
Earlier, President Tinubu had urged the governors to join forces with the Federal Government to mitigate poverty levels, asserting that the current rates of impoverishment are intolerable. He encouraged political leaders to diminish their differences and collectively concentrate on easing the people’s hardships.
The President suggested viewing the nation as one large family.
“Our objective is to eradicate poverty. Discard partisan politics; we are here to discuss Nigeria and nation-building,” he declared.
Promising to maintain an open-door policy, President Tinubu said he was ready to exchange ideas, fortify institutions, and devise grassroots frameworks to enhance Nigerians’ livelihoods.
He called for joint efforts to tackle other societal vices, such as corruption and smuggling while working together to stimulate the economy.
The meeting concluded with the Chairman of the NGF thanking the President for the opportunity to discuss the issues of poverty and security. He assured the President of the governors’ support in achieving human development goals.
Editorial
The Case for Subsidy Removal and United Leadership
President Bola Tinubu’s decision to eliminate fuel subsidies, an initiative met with firm support from the state governors, marks a critical turning point in Nigeria’s economic policy.
While the opposition argues that this move may cause immediate economic strain for ordinary Nigerians, the commendation from governors, led by NGF Chairman AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, suggests a collective belief in the long-term economic benefit of this decision.
The objective reality is that subsidies have long been a financial burden on Nigeria’s economy, and their removal is expected to free up crucial funds for other essential sectors. Yes, we cannot ignore the opposition’s claim that the immediate effect of this policy may cause hardship.
Yet, we must view the removal of subsidies as a bitter pill to swallow on our path to economic recovery and growth.
However, the fight against poverty and the assurance of sustainable economic development demands more than just fiscal reforms. As President Tinubu rightly stated, “Our position is to eliminate poverty,” a stance requiring collective, non-partisan action.
The call for unity from our leaders is not just encouraging; it is essential.
Despite our diverse cultures and politics, we must stand as one nation, recognising our shared responsibility in nurturing our young democracy. The nation’s unity, stability, and development hinge on our ability to suppress partisan interests for the collective good.
Therefore, our state governors and all stakeholders must join President Tinubu in implementing comprehensive strategies aimed at poverty reduction and economic stimulation. Education, a vital tool against poverty, should be a priority, as should enforcing security measures across all states.
It is time for decisive action. Our leaders have demonstrated willingness and commitment. As citizens, we should stand behind these endeavours and hold our leaders accountable to ensure these promises become tangible improvements in our daily lives.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy and has been listed among the “Next Eleven” economies set to become some of the world’s largest.
- Subsidies often contribute to budget deficits and can crowd out public spending in vital sectors such as health and education.
- Education is globally recognised as a critical instrument in poverty alleviation.
- Nigeria is diverse, boasting over 250 ethnic groups and languages.
