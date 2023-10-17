Stock Market Dips by N89bn Amidst Rising Inflation of 26.72%

The Nigerian Exchange Limited began the week on a negative note, with investors incurring a loss of N89bn. This decline coincided with the release of September’s inflation figures by the National Bureau of Statistics, which revealed a rate of 26.72%.
This is an increase of 0.92% compared to August’s 25.80%.
According to the NBS data, the primary drivers of the year-on-year inflation were Food and non-alcoholic beverages, Housing, water, electricity, gas & other fuel, Clothing and footwear, and Transport. These sectors recorded inflation rates of 13.84%, 4.47%, 2.04%, and 1.74% respectively.
The inflation data, coupled with the third-quarter earnings reports of companies listed on the exchange, were the focal points for investors this week. The All-Share Index and market capitalisation both decreased by 0.24%, settling at 67,037.93 basis points and N36.830tn respectively.
Trading concluded with 5,965 deals involving over 216.07m shares worth N3.551bn. Market sentiments leaned towards the negative, with 19 stocks gaining and 23 declining.
NASCON Allied Industries and Flour Mill were among the top gainers, while Stanbic IBTC and Oando were notable losers.
Uche Uwaleke, a capital market professor at Nasarawa State University, Keffi, and President of the Association of Capital Market Academics of Nigeria, commented on the inflation data. He highlighted the contrasting inflation trends between Nigeria and other countries and attributed Nigeria’s rising inflation to factors like fuel subsidy removal and naira depreciation.
Editorial:
The recent dip in the stock market, coinciding with the rise in inflation, is a clear indication of the challenges facing Nigeria’s economy. While inflation is a global concern, the rapid increase in Nigeria is particularly alarming.
The primary drivers, as highlighted by the NBS, are sectors that directly impact the daily lives of Nigerians.
It’s evident that the removal of the fuel subsidy and the depreciation of the naira are significant contributors to this inflationary trend. These factors, combined with other economic challenges, are eroding the purchasing power of the average Nigerian. The ripple effect on the stock market is a testament to the interconnectedness of these issues.
We believe that for Nigeria to navigate these economic challenges, there’s a need for comprehensive economic reforms. The government must address the root causes of inflation, rather than just the symptoms.
Strategic investments in sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, and infrastructure can provide long-term solutions. It’s also crucial to foster an environment that encourages foreign investments and boosts investor confidence.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Stock Exchange was established in 1960 and has grown to become one of the largest stock exchanges in Africa.
- Inflation can erode the purchasing power of money, meaning consumers can buy less with the same amount of money over time.
- High inflation rates can deter foreign investments as investors fear their investments will be worth less in the future.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria has an inflation target of 6-9%, aiming to maintain price stability.
- Food inflation often has a more immediate impact on households as it affects daily consumption items.