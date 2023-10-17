Nigeria Economy

Stock Market Dips By N89Bn Amidst Rising Inflation Of 26.72 1

Stock Market Dips by N89bn Amidst Rising Inflation of 26.72%

By / Economy /

The Nigerian Exchange Limited began the week on a negative note, with investors incurring a loss of N89bn. This decline coincided with the release of September’s inflation figures by the National Bureau of Statistics, which revealed a rate of 26.72%.

This is an increase of 0.92% compared to August’s 25.80%.

According to the NBS data, the primary drivers of the year-on-year inflation were Food and non-alcoholic beverages, Housing, water, electricity, gas & other fuel, Clothing and footwear, and Transport. These sectors recorded inflation rates of 13.84%, 4.47%, 2.04%, and 1.74% respectively.

Bet Bonanza Nigeria

The inflation data, coupled with the third-quarter earnings reports of companies listed on the exchange, were the focal points for investors this week. The All-Share Index and market capitalisation both decreased by 0.24%, settling at 67,037.93 basis points and N36.830tn respectively.

Trading concluded with 5,965 deals involving over 216.07m shares worth N3.551bn. Market sentiments leaned towards the negative, with 19 stocks gaining and 23 declining.

NASCON Allied Industries and Flour Mill were among the top gainers, while Stanbic IBTC and Oando were notable losers.

Uche Uwaleke, a capital market professor at Nasarawa State University, Keffi, and President of the Association of Capital Market Academics of Nigeria, commented on the inflation data. He highlighted the contrasting inflation trends between Nigeria and other countries and attributed Nigeria’s rising inflation to factors like fuel subsidy removal and naira depreciation.

Bet9ja banner

Editorial:
The recent dip in the stock market, coinciding with the rise in inflation, is a clear indication of the challenges facing Nigeria’s economy. While inflation is a global concern, the rapid increase in Nigeria is particularly alarming.

The primary drivers, as highlighted by the NBS, are sectors that directly impact the daily lives of Nigerians.

It’s evident that the removal of the fuel subsidy and the depreciation of the naira are significant contributors to this inflationary trend. These factors, combined with other economic challenges, are eroding the purchasing power of the average Nigerian. The ripple effect on the stock market is a testament to the interconnectedness of these issues.

We believe that for Nigeria to navigate these economic challenges, there’s a need for comprehensive economic reforms. The government must address the root causes of inflation, rather than just the symptoms.

Bet Bonanza Nigeria

Strategic investments in sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, and infrastructure can provide long-term solutions. It’s also crucial to foster an environment that encourages foreign investments and boosts investor confidence.

Did You Know?

  • The Nigerian Stock Exchange was established in 1960 and has grown to become one of the largest stock exchanges in Africa.
  • Inflation can erode the purchasing power of money, meaning consumers can buy less with the same amount of money over time.
  • High inflation rates can deter foreign investments as investors fear their investments will be worth less in the future.
  • The Central Bank of Nigeria has an inflation target of 6-9%, aiming to maintain price stability.
  • Food inflation often has a more immediate impact on households as it affects daily consumption items.

Author

  • Celima Sulaimon

    Celima enjoys cooking, driving, and taking care of her two kids. She has a passion for cooking and loves to make different dishes that are healthy and delicious. Celima spends most of her time in the kitchen when she's not at work or with her children. When she's not cooking, Celima likes to drive around town and explore new places on an adventurous road trips with friends or family. But, when caring for her loved ones, no job is too big or small for this go-getter! Email Celima @ celima.sulaim[email protected]

    View all posts

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1xbet Nigeria
1xbet Nigeria
Scroll to Top