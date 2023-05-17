Stock Market Rollercoaster: N137bn Wiped Out as Bears Roar Back

The previously bullish trend that began the month in the stock market was abruptly halted due to investors’ resurgence of profit-taking activities.
The main culprit for this downturn was a significant sell-off on BUA Cement, whose value plummeted by 8 per cent over the week, causing a 0.43 per cent decrease in the benchmark index to 52,214.62 points from an initial 52,465.31 points.
Similarly, the market capitalisation of all listed equities also experienced a decline, shrinking by 0.48 per cent (N137bn) to a closing figure of N28.431 trillion, down from N28.568 trillion.
Looking at sectoral performance, it was a mixed bag. The oil and gas (+5.2%), insurance (+1.2%), and consumer goods (+0.9%) sectors saw gains, while the industrial goods (-2.1%) and banking (-1.3%) sectors experienced a decline.
Despite this, the overall activity level remained bullish, with an upward trend in total weekly deals by 16.9 per cent to 27,801 trades. Correspondingly, traded volumes rose by 21.14 per cent to 3.60 billion units, and the total traded value increased by 33.58 per cent to N30.49 billion.
Ardova Plc (38%), Transcorp Plc (34%), and Multiverse (33%) led the week’s gainers. Conversely, C&I Leasing (20%), Access Bank Plc (12%), and BUA Cement (8%) topped the week’s losers list. Analysts at Cordros Capital predict a mixed market performance this week as investors reassess their portfolios based on Q1’23 corporate earnings.
They also suggested that rising fixed-income yields might continue to dampen buying activities.
Cowry Asset Management analysts also weighed in, forecasting a fluctuating investor sentiment in the coming week, influenced by profit-taking, dividend payments, reactions to corporate earnings, the April inflation report, and the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee meeting.
Editorial Note: Navigating the Stock Market Storm
In the tumultuous seas of the stock market, the recent resurgence of bearish sentiment has once again reminded investors of the unpredictable nature of this financial arena. The abrupt halt to the bullish sentiment that began the month, triggered primarily by profit-taking activities, has led to a N137 billion loss in market capitalisation.
This sudden downturn underscores the inherent volatility of the stock market and the urgent need for astute investment strategies.
The stark contrast in sectoral performance further illustrates the capriciousness of the stock market. While the oil and gas, insurance, and consumer goods sectors posted gains, the industrial and banking sectors suffered losses. This mixed bag of results prompts a closer examination of individual sectors, urging investors to consider diversification as a possible means of mitigating risk.
While Cordros Capital and Cowry Asset Management analysts anticipate a mixed market performance, they also highlight the potential impact of rising fixed-income yields and corporate earnings on investor behaviour. This underscores the importance of staying abreast of economic indicators and trends, illustrating the need for investors to keep a close eye on these developments.
In light of these recent events, investors are encouraged to scrutinise their portfolios and ensure they are well-diversified to weather such storms. Those in power should consider implementing policies that support the stability and growth of the stock market, which plays a crucial role in the country’s economic development.
Did You Know?
- The stock market’s total weekly deals increased by 16.9 per cent to 27,801 trades, despite the resurgence of bearish sentiment.
- Traded volumes rose by a significant 21.14 per cent to 3.60 billion units.
- The total traded value increased by 33.58 per cent to N30.49 billion, showing the active participation of investors.
- BUA Cement, a major player in the market, saw an 8 per cent decrease in its value, significantly impacting the overall market performance.
