Nigeria Economy

Strategies To Combat Poverty And Unemployment In Nigeria According To Academic1

Strategies to Combat Poverty and Unemployment in Nigeria, According to Academic

By / Economy /

Associate Professor Olarenwaju Hassan from KolaDaisi University, Ibadan, has called on the Federal Government to adopt a more purposeful, deliberate, and strategic approach in its economic policy to effectively tackle the persistent issues of poverty and unemployment in Nigeria. During an inaugural lecture at the university, Hassan emphasized the need for entrepreneurship development initiatives to be significantly supported with financial resources, aiming to establish young graduates with robust self-employment initiatives.

Bet9ja banner

Highlighting the severity of the situation, Hassan pointed out that despite Nigeria’s vast natural resources, the country has become the poverty capital of the world, with a significant portion of its population living below the extreme poverty line. He criticized the inefficacy of previously implemented economic policies, which failed to eradicate poverty and unemployment, and stressed the importance of concrete and consistent strategic actions over time.

The Vice-Chancellor of KolaDaisi University, Adeniyi Olatunbosun, underscored the critical role of adequate funding in education and scientific research for Nigeria’s sustainable development. He advocated for increased government involvement in education funding at all levels to achieve growth and development within the educational system.

The lecture also addressed challenges facing scientific research in Nigeria, including inadequate funding, a shortage of competent research personnel, and the lack of linkages between research and industry, as highlighted by Adekunle Bakare, the immediate past Dean of Science at the University of Ibadan.

Bet9ja banner

Editorial

The insights provided by Associate Professor Olarenwaju Hassan on addressing poverty and unemployment through strategic economic policies offer a valuable roadmap for Nigeria’s path to sustainable development. The emphasis on entrepreneurship and the critical need for the government to support young graduates with financial resources to establish themselves are testaments to the potential within Nigeria’s youth demographic.

The call for more deliberate and strategic economic policies resonates with the broader need for systemic change in how Nigeria harnesses its vast natural and human resources. The government’s role in facilitating this change, mainly through funding education and scientific research, cannot be overstated. Education is the bedrock of innovation and economic growth, and investing in this sector is investing in the country’s future.

Bet9ja banner

As Nigeria grapples with the twin challenges of poverty and unemployment, it is imperative that all stakeholders, including the government, academia, and the private sector, collaborate to implement the recommendations put forth by experts like Hassan. Through concerted efforts, Nigeria can hope to unlock its full potential and pave the way for a prosperous future for all its citizens.

Did You Know?

  • Entrepreneurship is increasingly recognized as a critical driver of economic growth and job creation, particularly in developing countries.
  • Despite its wealth in natural resources, Nigeria faces significant challenges in translating this wealth into sustainable development and poverty reduction.
  • Adequate funding and support for education and scientific research are crucial for fostering innovation and addressing societal challenges.
  • The linkage between academia and industry is essential for translating research findings into practical solutions to drive economic growth.
  • Implementing strategic economic policies requires a long-term commitment and collaboration across different sectors of society.

 

Bet9ja banner

Author

  • Zainab Sulaimon

    Zainab Abisola Sulaimon is a news content writer who loves fashion design, reading, chatting, and dancing. In addition, she's devoted to her three-year-old Samoyed dog Zoey. She has always been fascinated with the art of writing, and she enjoys anything related to fashion, design, and reading. Zainab spends most of her free time browsing different blogs on these topics (sometimes even at work). She also can't resist chatting with friends online or in person about everything that makes life worth living - from food to family events! Dancing is another excellent exercise for Zainab that keeps her fit while having fun!

    View all posts

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1xbet Nigeria
Bet Bonanza Nigeria
Scroll to Top