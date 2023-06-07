Subsidy Eradication Sparks 100% Surge in Petrol Depot Prices, Marketers Assert

The abolition of subsidies has instigated a doubling of petrol prices at depots, according to recent observations made by The PUNCH.
Since the official subsidy removal on May 29, prices have skyrocketed over 100%.
Mike Osatuyi, National Controller Operations, informed The PUNCH on Tuesday about the hardships numerous downstream businesses face due to the increased costs of products at depots.
He cites that a 33,000 metric tons petrol tanker, which previously sold at N8m, now demands between N22m and N23m, depending on the distance of the filling station from the depot.
Despite assurances from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) of ample product supply to last an additional month post-subsidy removal, most filling stations in Lagos remain closed. Osatuyi conjectures that the stations may be closed due to a lack of funds for fuel purchases.
Osatuyi expressed concerns about accessing forex for importation, stating that several clearances and licences must be secured before proceeding with large-scale importation.
Inside sources within the Depots and Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPMAN) revealed to The PUNCH that the NNPCL ceased ship-to-ship operations after complete deregulation, predicting subsequent price hikes.
The NNPCL has purportedly begun selling products to marketers at international prices since May 29, requesting them to re-access the portal for re-registration.
In addition to these disclosures, Tunji Oyebanji, a former Chairman of the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria and CEO of 11 Plc, asserted that a 33,000 metric tons petrol truck now costs as high as N21m.
Despite these soaring prices, Oyebanji insists that the subsidy removal benefits Nigeria in the long run. However, he admits that the current situation will likely result in smaller companies in the downstream sector folding and being acquired by larger firms due to financial constraints.
He claimed that petrol consumption volume is expected to drop by 40 per cent. According to NNPCL, Nigeria consumed approximately 66 million litres of petrol daily in 2022.
Editorial
A Tough Pill to Swallow: Subsidy Removal and the Challenge Ahead
The doubling of petrol prices at depots following the official removal of subsidies presents a sobering picture of the challenges currently facing Nigeria’s oil sector. It’s an issue that affects us all, from the prominent marketers to the end users at the pumps, and requires critical thinking and proactive measures.
It’s crucial first to acknowledge the opposing view: subsidy removal can spark initial turmoil, as evidenced by the soaring petrol prices at depots. There is a tangible reality here; businesses are struggling, petrol prices are skyrocketing, and many downstream operators are expected to fold.
Yet, there is a counter-argument that bears consideration. The abolition of subsidies presents an opportunity for the market to reset, create a level playing field, and encourage competition that could eventually lower prices.
This is the belief of advocates like Tunji Oyebanji, who stress that short-term pain will lead to long-term gain, with the market potentially stabilising.
Subsidy removal will have economic implications. The question is, what actions should those in power undertake to mitigate the effects?
To begin with, a robust and transparent system for managing the funds previously allocated for subsidies is necessary. Public trust is paramount, and showing how these funds are being used for infrastructure development, health, and education is essential.
Moreover, the government must provide a safety net for smaller companies that risk leaving the business. Whether in the form of low-interest loans or other financial support, preventing an unhealthy market monopoly from forming is crucial.
To end, the road to a subsidy-free petroleum market will be rocky. Yet, the potential long-term benefits may well be worth the journey.
As the situation evolves, all Nigerians must stay informed and, if necessary, lobby their representatives to ensure the fair and efficient use of the money saved from subsidies.
Did you know?
- Nigeria is the largest oil and gas producer in Africa.
- As of 2021, Nigeria had an estimated 37 billion barrels of proven oil reserves.
- Nigeria’s oil sector accounts for about 9% of the country’s GDP.
- Petroleum export revenue represents over 90% of total export revenue for Nigeria.
Finally, let us acknowledge the value of being updated on these crucial developments with Yohaig NG.
By staying informed about the current Naija news, we can actively engage with these issues and contribute to the discussions that shape our future.
Yohaig NG gives you the latest Naija news with real-time updates and comprehensive coverage.
Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments below.
We value your insights.