The Ooni appeals to Nigerians to embrace local industries

In a significant call to action, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the esteemed Ooni of Ife, has compellingly appealed to the Nigerian government to increase its support for local manufacturers substantially. This move, he believes, is crucial for the economic advancement of the nation. The Ooni expressed concern over the government’s reliance on the dollar for economic benchmarking, emphasizing the urgency for a shift towards a more production-oriented economy. This statement comes when the naira trades at N1195/$1 in the parallel market.
During a press interaction at his palace in Ile-Ife, marking his eighth year as the Ooni, Oba Ogunwusi stressed the importance of political leaders embracing local industries across all sectors. He advocated for a policy where at least 70% of products used or consumed by leaders are domestically produced. He suggested that these leaders’ fleets should include brands like Innoson vehicles, setting an example for others to follow.
The Ooni, a proponent of local content, pointed out his commitment to using locally made products. He questioned the extent to which Nigerian leaders support domestic industries, citing his attire, which is 75% made in Nigeria. His cap is crafted in Ife, Osun State; his overall in Iseyin, Oyo State; his beads in Edo and Ife; his shoes in Aba, Abia State; and his clothing in Kano State.
He concluded by urging lawmakers to adopt Nigerian-made clothing to bolster the economy and to move away from using the dollar as a standard. This approach, he believes, is the key to reducing dollar pressure on the economy, providing employment for the youth, and invigorating the nation’s economy.
Editorial
As we reflect on the Ooni of Ife’s recent call for increased patronage of local products, it’s clear that this is more than just a plea for economic reform; it’s a rallying cry for national pride and self-sufficiency. The Ooni’s message resonates deeply with the current economic challenges facing Nigeria, where reliance on foreign goods and the dollar benchmark has weakened our currency and stifled local industries.
We stand at a crossroads where the choice is clear: continue down the path of economic dependency or pivot towards a future where we harness the potential of our local industries. The Ooni’s advocacy for a 70% local consumption policy among leaders is symbolic and a practical step towards economic revitalization. When our leaders champion local products, it sends a powerful message of confidence in our national capabilities.
The Ooni himself exemplifies this commitment. His choice to wear attire predominantly made in Nigeria is a testament to the quality and potential of our local industries. It’s a stark reminder that the change we seek must begin with us. Suppose our leaders can drive Nigerian-made cars, wear clothes, and use products. In that case, it will boost our economy and instil a sense of national pride and identity.
This shift towards local patronage is not just about economic benefits; it’s about building a sustainable future for the next generation. By reducing our reliance on the dollar, we can alleviate the pressure on our economy, create job opportunities for our youth, and lay the foundation for a self-reliant Nigeria.
Let us, therefore, heed the Ooni’s call. It’s time for our leaders to lead by example, for our lawmakers to wear the fabric of our nation, and for all of us to embrace the wealth of our land. This is the path to a vibrant and productive economy that echoes our opening thesis: the strength of a nation lies in the hands of its people and their commitment to their homeland.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is the largest economy in Africa, with its GDP surpassing that of South Africa.
- The Nigerian automotive industry has grown recently, with local brands like Innoson gaining prominence.
- Nigeria is rich in diverse cultural heritage, with over 250 ethnic groups and languages.
- The country is one of Africa’s largest producers of oil, yet it faces challenges in refining petroleum products domestically.
- Nigeria’s film industry, Nollywood, is the second-largest film producer in the world in terms of the number of movies.