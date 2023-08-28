Tinubu: 90% Revenue on Debt Service Spells Ruin for Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu has issued a dire warning. He says Nigeria can’t keep using 90% of its revenue to service debt.
He spoke at the Nigerian Bar Association’s Annual Conference in Abuja. The President stressed that this path leads to national destruction.
“Can we continue to service external debts with 90% of our revenue?” Tinubu questioned. “It is a path to destruction.”
He called for urgent reforms. Tinubu believes these changes are crucial for Nigeria’s future.
Tinubu also discussed Nigeria’s electricity crisis. He described the situation as shameful.
He linked the lack of electricity to poverty. Tinubu pledged to improve the power supply.
On judicial remuneration, Tinubu had something to say. He believes that justice reform starts with better pay for legal professionals.
NBA President Yakubu Maikyau expressed confidence in Tinubu. He cited Tinubu’s successful governance of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007.
Editorial
A Dire Warning that Demands Immediate Action
President Bola Tinubu’s recent comments are a wake-up call. They highlight the unsustainable fiscal path Nigeria is on.
Using 90% of revenue for debt service is not just imprudent. It’s a ticking time bomb that threatens the nation’s future.
The President’s remarks also shed light on other pressing issues. One of these is the country’s unreliable electricity supply.
Without electricity, how can Nigeria progress? It’s a fundamental issue that needs immediate attention.
Tinubu’s call for better pay for judicial officers is also significant. A well-compensated judiciary is crucial for a functioning democracy.
The government must heed these warnings. Immediate action is needed to restructure debt and invest in essential sectors.
Failure to act will have dire consequences. It will not only tarnish Nigeria’s reputation but also jeopardize its future.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s external debt was $33.11 billion as of March 2021.
- Only about 55% of Nigeria’s population has access to electricity.
- Nigeria ranks 161 out of 189 countries in the Human Development Index.
- The Nigerian judiciary receives less than 1% of the annual budget.
- President Bola Tinubu transformed Lagos into a mega-city during his tenure as governor.