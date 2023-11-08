Tinubu Set for Historic 2024 Budget Presentation in November

President Bola Tinubu is poised to unveil the 2024 Appropriation Bill before the National Assembly in the latter part of November 2023, as Yohaig NG has discovered. High-level insiders at the Presidency disclosed that the presentation is slated for the week commencing November 20, 2023, aiming to uphold the January-December fiscal cycle.
The President’s schedule includes a trip to Berlin to partake in Germany’s Compact-with-Africa initiative, following the German Chancellor’s recent visit to Nigeria. This event, set for November 20, is a one-day affair, after which the President will return to Abuja, setting the stage for the budget presentation.
The 2024 budget, noted to be the largest to date, embodies the government’s strategy to fund the fiscal plan. This approach includes savings from the recently eliminated petroleum subsidy, enhanced tax revenues, and planned borrowings.
Ahead of his German visit, President Tinubu will travel to Saudi Arabia, reinforcing Nigeria’s international engagements. The Federal Executive Council, on October 16, earmarked N26.01 trillion for the 2024 fiscal year within the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework for 2024 – 2026.
The government reaffirms its commitment to the January – December budget cycle, with the President’s impending budget proposal to the National Assembly ensuring its approval before the year’s end. The projected expenditure includes statutory transfers, non-debt recurrent costs, a substantial allocation for debt service, and provisions for personnel and pension expenses, as outlined by the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Abubakar Bagudu.
Editorial
The announcement of President Tinubu’s intention to present the 2024 Appropriation Bill is a significant moment for Nigeria’s economic planning. It reflects a government striving for fiscal discipline and a commitment to maintaining a consistent budget cycle, which is crucial for economic stability and investor confidence.
The budget’s increased size signals ambitious plans for national development. However, it also raises questions about the sustainability of such expansion in the face of global economic uncertainties. The cessation of the petroleum subsidy is a bold move, potentially freeing up resources for other sectors. Yet, the government must ensure these funds are channelled effectively into productive areas that stimulate growth and development.
The reliance on new borrowings to finance the budget is a concern that cannot be overlooked. While debt can be a tool for development, Nigeria must manage its debt profile prudently to avoid the pitfalls of excessive borrowing. The government must ensure that any new debt incurred leads to investments that generate economic returns, rather than merely funding recurrent expenditures.
We, as a nation, must also scrutinise the allocation of funds across sectors. The health and education sectors, for example, require significant investment to improve the quality of life and build a skilled workforce capable of driving future growth. The government’s allocation decisions in this budget will be a clear indicator of its long-term priorities.
In presenting this budget, President Tinubu has the opportunity to set a precedent for transparency and accountability in government spending. We suggest that the administration takes steps to involve civil society and the private sector in budget discussions, fostering a more inclusive approach to national financial planning.
The upcoming budget presentation is more than a formality; it is a statement of intent and a blueprint for Nigeria’s future. It is incumbent upon those in power to ensure that it lays a foundation for sustainable and inclusive growth.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s 2024 budget projection of N26.01 trillion is a significant increase from previous years, reflecting the government’s ambitious economic plans.
- The removal of the petroleum subsidy in May 2023 was a landmark decision in Nigeria’s economic policy, aiming to redirect funds to other critical sectors.
- The Medium-Term Expenditure Framework sets the government’s spending priorities for three years, providing a longer-term perspective on fiscal planning.
- Debt service in the 2024 budget is estimated at a staggering N8.25 trillion, highlighting the country’s growing concern over debt sustainability.
- The 2024 budget includes provisions for personnel and pension costs, which are critical for maintaining the livelihood of public sector employees and retirees.