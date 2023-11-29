Tinubu’s 2024 Budget: Aiming for 3.76% Growth, Tackling N9.18tn Deficit

President Bola Tinubu, in his first budget presentation since taking office, has outlined ambitious targets for Nigeria’s 2024 fiscal year. The proposed budget dubbed the ‘Budget of Renewed Hope,’ aims for a 3.76% economic growth, surpassing the forecasted global average. Tinubu, addressing the 10th National Assembly in Abuja, highlighted national security, job creation, and poverty reduction as critical priorities.
The budget focuses on human capital development, particularly for children, recognizing it as a vital resource for national progress. Tinubu stressed the need for value for money, transparency, and accountability in budget performance. He also announced plans to address longstanding issues in the education sector, including a sustainable funding model for tertiary education and implementing a Student Loan Scheme by January 2024.
On the economic front, Tinubu emphasized the importance of a stable macroeconomic environment to catalyze private investment and accelerate growth. The 2024 Appropriation Bill proposes an aggregate expenditure of N27.5tn for the Federal Government. This includes N9.92tn for non-debt recurrent expenditure, N8.25tn for debt service, and N8.7tn for capital expenditure. The budget deficit is projected at N9.18tn, lower than the previous year’s N13.78tn.
President Tinubu’s 2024 budget proposal represents a crucial moment for Nigeria’s economic trajectory. The focus on economic growth, national security, and human capital development is commendable. However, the ambitious targets set in the budget raise questions about feasibility and implementation.
The emphasis on human capital, particularly education, is a positive step. Introducing a Student Loan Scheme could revolutionize access to higher education in Nigeria. However, the success of these initiatives hinges on practical implementation and sustainable funding.
The projected budget deficit and the reliance on new borrowings are areas of concern. While the deficit is lower than in 2023, the continued dependence on borrowing underscores the need for a more sustainable fiscal strategy. The government must balance its ambitious spending plans with prudent financial management to avoid exacerbating the debt burden.
The 2024 budget proposal is a bold statement of intent from President Tinubu’s administration. While it sets high aspirations, the government must ensure that these plans are grounded in realistic expectations and backed by robust implementation strategies.
