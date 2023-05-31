Tinubu’s Strategic Reorientation of Nigeria Amid Subsidy Removal, Fayose Advocates Patience

On Wednesday, former Ekiti state governor Ayodele Fayose counselled Nigerians to show endurance with the new government following the subsidy removal, implying the current difficulties will gradually mitigate.
Fayose, a prominent member of the PDP, publicly shared his perspective via Twitter. He highlighted that while President Bola Ahmed Tinubu isn’t capable of magic, he possesses the strategic insight to reshape the nation.
Yet, Tinubu’s announcement of the oil subsidy’s eradication has sparked predominantly adverse reactions across Nigeria.
Reports emerged today that numerous Nigerians resorted to walking to their workplaces due to the petrol price alterations. Meanwhile, drivers lament the petrol hoarding and a shocking 100% surge in the pump price.
Against this backdrop, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, NNPC, verified the official pump price hike in a statement.
The NNPC announcement read: “NNPC Limited wishes to inform our esteemed customers that we have adjusted our pump price of PMS across our retail outlets in line with the current market realities.
“As we strive to provide you the quality service we are known for, it is pertinent to note that prices will continue to fluctuate to reflect market dynamics. We assure you that NNPC Ltd. is committed to ensuring ceaseless supply of products.
“The Company sincerely regrets any inconvenience this development might have caused. We greatly appreciate your continued patronage, support and understanding through this time of change and growth.”
Fayose responded to the public outcry: “On this removal of fuel subsidy, I am convinced that President Tinubu has taken the best and wisest decision for the collective good of Nigeria and its people.
He promised to remove the subsidy, but he never hid it.
“Most importantly too, the immediate past govt already removed fuel subsidy technically by not making provision for it in the 2023 budget.
“I appeal to Nigerians to bear with the govt for now as the present hardship will ease out with time. Removing the fuel subsidy is the best thing to do and it has to be done once and for all.
“Unfortunately too, the subsidy regime had only been benefiting a few people in the oil industry and Nigeria must break this chains once and for all.
“No doubt, President Tinubu is not a magician who can manufacture money. He can only strategically reposition the country, using his experience and intellect, which he has started.
“The NLC and all interested parties, especially ordinary Nigerians should realize that the last administration did more damage and the new govt can only be finding ways and means to stabilize the country.
“Sadly, like typical Nigerians who are always desirous of taking advantage of every situation, the fuel marketers are only interested in making money for themselves and methinks the govt should come very hard on them this time. Anyone among them found to be hoarding fuel or selling at exorbitant rate should be dealt with”.
Editorial
Navigating The Turbulent Waters of Fuel Subsidy Removal
The recent fuel subsidy removal in Nigeria, a contentious decision by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, has caused widespread unrest. Rising fuel prices are a significant concern for the majority of the population. Fayose, however, believes in Tinubu’s strategic acumen to reposition the country, suggesting that the current hardship will alleviate with time.
While the decision may have sparked outrage among the citizens, the economics of subsidies reveal a substantial drain on national resources often exploited by a select few.
As the former governor of Ekiti state, Fayose, rightly points out, the subsidy regime was benefiting a handful of people in the oil industry, making the decision to abolish it, while painful in the short term, potentially beneficial for the larger population.
Indeed, the oil subsidy was a ticking time bomb. The question was not if but when it would be removed. However, the transition process has been a hard pill to swallow for many Nigerians, who are now contending with a sudden hike in fuel prices.
The government’s responsibility, therefore, is to ensure a swift and robust mitigation strategy is put in place to cushion the impact on ordinary Nigerians. Alongside monitoring market practices to prevent price-gouging and hoarding, additional efforts must be made to diversify the economy and reduce the nation’s over-reliance on oil.
This situation demands strategic repositioning and a collective shift in the economic mindset. Fayose’s call for patience rings true; however, this patience must be met with proactive actions by those in power.
With an action plan, the ripples of this seismic shift can be managed, setting Nigeria on a more sustainable path.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer and ranks among the world’s top ten in terms of oil reserves.
- Before the subsidy removal, the Nigerian government spent billions of dollars annually on fuel subsidies.
- The subsidy regime has been criticised for benefiting a select few in the oil industry.
- With the removal of the fuel subsidy, pump prices are expected to reflect global oil market dynamics.
With Yohaig NG, you gain immediate access to all the vital information and perspectives you need to stay informed.
Whether it’s the latest Naija news or serious national issues analyses, we ensure you’re never out of the loop.
We encourage you to join the conversation and express your views on this critical topic.
Your voice matters to us, and we’re committed to providing a platform where it can be heard.