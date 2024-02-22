Today’s Black Market Exchange Rate: Dollar to Naira on 22 February 2024

Channels Television has reported the current black market exchange rate for the US dollar to Nigerian naira as of 22 February 2024. The fluctuating rates, influenced by the supply and demand dynamics of the dollar in the market, show that one can purchase 1 dollar for ₦1,910 and sell it at ₦1,915. It’s important to note that these rates are subject to change within hours due to market conditions.
In the Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market), Bureau De Change (BDC) operators are buying a dollar for ₦1,705 and selling at ₦1,710. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market rates and advises individuals seeking Forex transactions to approach their banks. The CBN’s official rate for buying is ₦1,605 and selling at ₦1,607, highlighting a significant disparity between the official and black market rates.
This information underscores the volatile nature of the Forex market in Nigeria, where rates can vary widely between different sources and market segments. The CBN’s stance on the parallel market and its direction for Forex transactions through banks aim to regulate and stabilize the Forex market. However, the black market continues to thrive due to various economic factors.
Editorial
The disparity between the official and black market exchange rates for the US dollar to Nigerian naira is a stark reminder of the challenges facing Nigeria’s Forex market. The significant gap points to underlying economic pressures, including inflation, demand for foreign currency, and liquidity issues, that drive individuals and businesses to the parallel market for their Forex needs.
The Central Bank of Nigeria’s efforts to stabilize the naira through official channels are commendable. Yet, the persistent strength of the black market suggests that more comprehensive measures are needed to address the root causes of currency volatility. This includes enhancing foreign currency earnings, improving economic policies, and ensuring transparency in Forex transactions.
For individuals and businesses navigating this landscape, the fluctuating rates necessitate a cautious approach to Forex transactions, emphasizing the importance of staying informed and considering multiple sources before making currency exchanges. As Nigeria continues to grapple with these economic challenges, the resilience and adaptability of its people and institutions will be crucial in steering the country towards more excellent stability and prosperity.
Did You Know?
- The black market, also known as the parallel market, plays a significant role in Forex trading in many countries, offering an alternative to official exchange rates.
- Nigeria’s economy, heavily reliant on oil revenues, faces challenges such as fluctuating oil prices and foreign currency shortages, impacting the exchange rate of the naira.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) implements various policies to regulate the Forex market and stabilize the naira, including setting official exchange rates and directing Forex transactions through banks.
- The demand for US dollars in Nigeria is driven by imports, foreign education, medical tourism, and other factors, contributing to pressure on the naira.
- Exchange rates are a critical indicator of a country’s economic health, influencing inflation, the cost of living, and the overall economic environment.