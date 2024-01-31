Vice President Shettima Launches 37-Member Committee for National Minimum Wage

The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially inaugurated a tripartite committee to recommend a new national minimum wage. Vice President Kashim Shettima led the inauguration of the 37-member panel at the Council Chamber of the State House in Abuja. The committee, comprising representatives from federal and state governments, the private sector, and organized labour, proposes a new national minimum wage as the current N30,000 minimum wage expires at the end of March 2024.
In his address, Shettima urged the committee members to swiftly reach a resolution and submit their report promptly, emphasizing the importance of timely submission for the emergence of a new minimum wage. He also encouraged good faith in collective bargaining, adherence to contracts, and consultations outside the committee.
The Minimum Wage Act of 2019, signed by former President Muhammadu Buhari, empowers the committee to deliberate and agree on a wage to be ratified by the National Assembly. The need for a new minimum wage has been heightened by the discontinuance of fuel subsidies in May 2023, which led to a sharp rise in the cost of living. Although an additional NGN 35,000 wage award was approved for six months to alleviate the impact, organized labour has called for a complete review of the minimum wage in 2024.
The committee is chaired by former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Bukar Aji, who affirmed the panel’s commitment to proposing a fair, practical, implementable, and sustainable minimum wage. The inauguration follows months of agitation from organized labour over the government’s delay in forming the new national minimum wage committee.
Editorial:
The inauguration of the tripartite committee on the national minimum wage by Vice President Kashim Shettima is a significant step towards addressing the pressing issue of workers’ remuneration in Nigeria. The committee’s diverse representation from various sectors ensures a comprehensive approach to determining a fair and sustainable minimum wage.
The urgency expressed by Shettima in finalizing the new minimum wage reflects the government’s recognition of the economic challenges workers face, especially in light of the rising cost of living. The committee’s deliberations will play a crucial role in shaping the economic well-being of millions of Nigerians.
As the committee embarks on this critical task, balancing workers’ interests with the country’s economic realities is essential. A well-considered minimum wage can contribute to social stability and economic growth. Still, it requires careful consideration of various factors, including inflation, productivity, and the capacity of employers to pay.
The outcome of the committee’s work will impact workers’ livelihoods and set a precedent for future wage negotiations and labour relations in Nigeria. It is an opportunity to demonstrate the effectiveness of collaborative decision-making in addressing national challenges.
Did You Know?
- The national minimum wage in Nigeria is a legally mandated lowest amount that must be paid to workers, subject to periodic review and adjustment.
- The discontinuance of fuel subsidies in Nigeria has significantly impacted the cost of living, affecting the purchasing power of workers.
- Setting a minimum wage involves balancing the needs of workers with the economic realities and capacities of employers.
- The involvement of various stakeholders, including the government, private sector, and labour unions, is crucial in the decision-making process for the minimum wage.
- The outcome of the minimum wage committee’s deliberations will have far-reaching implications for Nigeria’s labour relations and economic policies.