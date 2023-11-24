VP Shettima Chairs Key 137th National Economic Council Meeting

Vice President Kashim Shettima recently presided over the 137th meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja. This meeting, the fourth under the Tinubu administration, follows the last session held on September 28, which focused on prioritizing areas such as economic stability, welfare, and security for the next three and a half years.
In his previous address titled ‘Planning for Stability: Our Agenda for Economic Growth in 2024’, Vice President Shettima emphasized the importance of cooperation and goodwill from governors and other NEC members in making tough decisions to rescue Nigeria’s economy. The NEC, a statutory body, advises the President on economic affairs and includes the Vice President as chair, governors of the 36 states, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Minister of Finance, and other stakeholders.
This month’s meeting, likely the last for 2023, saw attendance from all governors except those from Akwa Ibom, Kano, Lagos, Enugu, Osun, Borno, Nasarawa, and Adamawa States, who were represented by their deputies. Notably, neither Governor Godwin Obaseki nor his deputy, Philip Shaibu, were present, leaving the seat designated for the state vacant.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we recognize the significance of the National Economic Council meetings in shaping Nigeria’s economic future. Vice President Shettima’s leadership in the 137th NEC meeting is a crucial step towards addressing the country’s economic challenges.
The absence of some governors, including Governor Obaseki, raises questions about the collective commitment to Nigeria’s economic agenda. It is essential for all states to actively participate in these discussions, as the decisions made at the NEC affect the entire nation.
The focus on economic stability, welfare, and security is timely, given the current global economic challenges. The NEC’s role in advising the President on economic matters is more critical than ever. The council’s recommendations must be pragmatic and geared towards sustainable growth.
The NEC meetings are pivotal in determining Nigeria’s economic trajectory. Active participation from all states and a focus on practical solutions are key to ensuring the country’s economic stability and growth.
Did You Know?
- The National Economic Council (NEC) plays a vital role in advising the Nigerian government on economic planning and policy.
- Active participation from all state governors in NEC meetings is crucial for a unified approach to national economic challenges.
- Economic stability, welfare, and security are critical areas for any nation’s growth and development.
- The NEC’s decisions have far-reaching implications for Nigeria’s economic policies and strategies.
- Effective economic governance requires collaboration and commitment from both federal and state governments.