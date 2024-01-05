World Bank Cites FX Restrictions in Nigeria’s Low Industrial Ranking

Nigeria’s position in the global industrial arena has been significantly impacted by its foreign exchange (FX) access restrictions and import bans, as indicated by the World Bank. In the 2023 Competitive Industrial Performance Index, Nigeria ranked 97th out of 153 countries, partly attributed to these restrictions. This insight was highlighted in the World Bank’s latest Nigeria Development Update for December 2023, titled ‘Turning the corner: From reforms & renewed Hope’.
The report noted that while the FX restrictions did not outright ban the import of the 43 categories of goods on the restriction list, they posed a substantial obstacle. Unable to obtain FX through official channels, importers were forced to turn to the more expensive parallel markets and resort to smuggling. This situation led to Nigeria’s lower ranking, placing it 44 spots behind South Africa, which ranked 53rd.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had, on June 23, 2015, prohibited 40 items, later increased to 43, from accessing foreign exchange in the Nigerian market. This move pushed importers into the parallel market, spiking the demand and prices for foreign exchange. The gap between the parallel market and the official rate widened, increasing the prices of affected goods. The European Union noted that these measures had significant repercussions on the economy and the standard of living.
Economic analysts have speculated that the restrictions on foreign exchange access have widened the gap between the parallel market and the investors’ and exporters’ window and negatively impacted the GDP. Fadeelah Abiru, an economic analyst at Marble Capital, explained that this gap discourages investment, reduces productivity, and ultimately lowers the GDP and people’s quality of life.
The Competitive Industrial Performance Index, produced by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, benchmarks countries based on their ability to produce and export products competitively. Nigeria’s drop to 97th in 2023 from 95th in 2021 reflects the challenges posed by the FX restrictions. Experts suggest foreign investors will likely consider other countries with a more competitive industrial environment.
Editorial
The recent report by the World Bank, placing Nigeria at a low rank on the Competitive Industrial Performance Index, is a wake-up call for the nation’s economic policymakers. The FX restrictions, initially intended to bolster the economy, have inadvertently led to a decline in Nigeria’s industrial competitiveness on the global stage. This situation underscores the complex interplay between economic policies and their real-world impacts.
The intention behind the FX restrictions was to encourage local production and reduce dependency on imports. However, the execution of this policy has had unintended consequences. The increased reliance on parallel markets and the resultant inflationary pressures have affected not only the economy but also the standard of living of the Nigerian populace.
This scenario highlights the need for a more nuanced approach to economic policymaking. Policies must be designed with a thorough understanding of the market dynamics and the capacity of the local industry to meet demand. It is not enough to restrict imports; there must be a concurrent effort to support and enhance local production capabilities.
The World Bank’s report serves as a reminder that economic policies are not just about numbers and regulations; they directly impact people’s lives. As Nigeria seeks to improve its position on the global industrial stage, it must balance its protective measures with strategies that foster growth, innovation, and competitiveness. This balance is crucial for sustainable economic development and the overall well-being of its citizens.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian economy is the largest in Africa, with diverse sectors including oil, agriculture, and telecommunications.
- The Competitive Industrial Performance Index evaluates countries based on their manufacturing capabilities and global trade impact.
- Nigeria’s foreign exchange market has two main segments: the official and parallel (or black) markets.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is responsible for formulating and implementing monetary policy in Nigeria.
- Import substitution, a policy to replace imports with domestic production, has been a critical strategy in Nigeria’s economic policy.