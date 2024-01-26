World Bank Forecasts 3.7% Economic Growth for Nigeria by 2025

The World Bank has projected a 3.7% growth in Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2025. In its latest report, “Global Economic Prospect: Subdued Growth, Multiple Challenges,” the Bank anticipates an improvement in Nigeria’s economy, predicting a rise from the projected 2.9% in 2023 to 3.3% this year and further to 3.7% in 2025.
The report attributes this growth to the gradual impact of macro-fiscal reforms initiated under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, including the removal of fuel subsidies and foreign exchange rate harmonisation. These reforms, focused on infrastructure development, manufacturing, and technology, are expected to bear fruit in the coming years.
Despite the positive outlook, the report highlights challenges such as the increasing dependency on backup generators, which account for 40% of electricity consumption in Nigeria. This reliance is due to the deteriorating power infrastructure and the limited capacity of the national grid.
The World Bank noted that natural gas, which accounted for about 75% of electricity generated in 2023, would continue to play a crucial role in Nigeria’s energy supply until 2030. However, the country’s Energy Transition Plan anticipates a decline in its use by 2050. The report also forecasts significant growth in renewable energy sources, mainly hydropower and solar PV, in the coming years.
The Nigerian economy experienced a slowdown to an estimated 2.9% in 2023, partly due to the disruptive currency demonetisation policy involving replacing old high-denomination naira notes. The World Bank remarked that growth in Nigeria, South Africa, and Angola, the region’s three largest economies, slowed to an average of 1.8% last year, affecting the region’s overall growth.
According to the National Bureau of Statistics, Nigeria’s GDP stood at N60.66 trillion as of Q3 2023, growing at 2.54%. However, concerns remain over rising public debt, persistent inflation, high living costs, and a weak business environment, which may threaten the country’s growth prospects.
Editorial:
The World Bank’s projection of a 3.7% growth in Nigeria’s GDP by 2025 is a beacon of optimism amidst the country’s current economic challenges. This forecast, hinged on the practical implementation of macro-fiscal reforms, underscores the importance of strategic policy decisions in steering the nation towards sustainable growth.
However, the reliance on backup generators for a significant portion of electricity consumption and the challenges in the power sector highlight the urgent need for infrastructural improvements and diversification of energy sources. The anticipated growth in renewable energy, particularly hydropower and solar PV presents an opportunity for Nigeria to reduce its dependency on fossil fuels and move towards a more sustainable energy future.
The report also serves as a reminder of the interconnectedness of Nigeria’s economy with those of other African giants like South Africa and Angola. As such, Nigeria’s economic policies and reforms impact its citizens and have broader implications for the region’s economic stability and growth.
Moving forward, Nigeria must address its structural challenges, including public debt management, inflation control, and creating a conducive environment for business. These efforts and strategic investments in infrastructure and renewable energy will be vital to realising the World Bank’s growth projection and ensuring Nigeria’s long-term economic stability and prosperity.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s economy is the largest in Africa, with its GDP accounting for a significant portion of its total economic output.
- The country’s Energy Transition Plan aims to balance energy needs with sustainability and environmental considerations.
- Renewable energy sources like hydropower and solar PV are becoming increasingly crucial in Nigeria’s energy mix.
- The removal of fuel subsidies and foreign exchange rate harmonisation are part of Nigeria’s recent macro-fiscal reforms.
- Nigeria’s economic growth has implications for the broader West African region and the continent.