World Bank Forecasts Over $20bn in Nigeria’s 2023 Diaspora Remittances

The World Bank has projected that diaspora remittances into Nigeria will surpass $20 billion by the end of 2023, contributing to a 1.9% increase in total remittances to the Sub-Saharan Africa region. This forecast was detailed in the World Bank’s latest Migration and Development Brief, indicating a global growth in remittance flows, albeit slower than in previous years.
According to the report, remittances to Sub-Saharan Africa are expected to rise from $53 billion in 2022 to $54 billion in 2023, with a further increase to $55 billion anticipated by 2024. The report attributes the slowed growth in 2023 to the sluggish economic expansion in high-income countries, where many Sub-Saharan African migrants are based.
Nigeria, which accounts for 38% of the region’s remittance inflows, saw a growth of about 2% in remittances. Ghana and Kenya, other primary recipients, recorded estimated gains of 5.6% and 3.8%, respectively. The report also highlighted that some countries’ fixed exchange rates and capital controls divert remittances from official to unofficial channels.
Remittances have proven to be a more stable source of financing for the Sub-Saharan Africa region than Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs), which have shown considerable volatility over the past two decades. In 2023, remittances significantly exceeded FDI flows in the region.
The World Bank report also noted that the Sub-Saharan Africa region continues to have the highest remittance costs globally. The average cost of sending $200 to the region slightly increased, averaging 7.9% in 2023Q2 compared to 7.2% in 2022Q2.
Iffath Sharif, Global Director of the Social Protection and Jobs Global Practice at the World Bank, emphasized the resilience of migrants in supporting their families back home during crises despite challenges like high inflation and subdued global growth. Dilip Ratha, lead economist and author of the report pointed out the growing importance of remittances as a source of private external finance, suggesting the potential of leveraging them for development finance through instruments like diaspora bonds.
In 2022, Nigerians abroad sent home $20.1 billion, underscoring the significant role of diaspora remittances in the country’s economy.
Editorial:
The World Bank’s prediction of over $20 billion in diaspora remittances to Nigeria in 2023 indicates the Nigerian diaspora’s vital role in the nation’s economy. These remittances are not just financial transactions; they represent the deep connections between Nigerians living abroad and their home country and their commitment to supporting families and communities back home.
This forecast also highlights the resilience and adaptability of the Nigerian diaspora in the face of global economic challenges. Despite the slow pace of growth in high-income economies, where many migrants reside, their continued support plays a crucial role in the financial stability of many households in Nigeria and across Sub-Saharan Africa.
The increasing remittances also highlight the need for more efficient and cost-effective remittance channels. With Sub-Saharan Africa having the highest costs for sending remittances, there is a clear opportunity for financial institutions and policymakers to innovate and reduce these costs, thereby maximizing the impact of these funds for recipients.
As we look towards leveraging these remittances for development finance, it’s essential to recognize the potential of these funds in driving economic growth and stability. The Nigerian government and financial institutions should explore ways to channel these remittances into productive investments, supporting individual households and contributing to the country’s economic development.
Did You Know?
- Remittances are a significant source of foreign exchange for many countries, particularly in the developing world, and often exceed earnings from crucial exports.
- The Nigerian diaspora is one of the largest in the world, with millions of Nigerians living and working abroad.
- Remittances can be critical in reducing poverty and have been linked to health, education, and housing improvements in recipient countries.
- Digital technology and mobile money have increased remittance transfers, offering convenience and lower costs.
- The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the resilience of remittance flows, as many diaspora communities continued sending money home despite facing economic challenges.